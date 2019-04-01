Former greyhound trainer from Cork found with unauthorised remedies and 'performance enhancers'

A former greyhound trainer has been fined after inspectors found unauthorised remedies and “performance enhancers” in his possession.

Tom Tanner, 53, of Garranagoleen in Clonakilty in West Cork pleaded guilty to three counts of possession of the unauthorised remedies and to a count of obstruction after inspectors visiting his home found some of the items in an old toolbox.

Mr Tanner initially faced 16 charges relating to possession of the animal remedies without authorisation on 16 May 2016, as well as the charge of obstruction. He pleaded guilty to the latter charge and to three of possession relating to Mitachondral, Coffeinum and Restore.

Louis Riordan, a Department of Agriculture veterinary inspector, told Judge James McNulty that in May 2016 he and a colleague travelled to Mr Tanner's home.

The inspectors were shown some greyhounds and Mr Riordan said there were some animal welfare issues that were dealt with immediately. Some remedies were then detected in a cabinet, and the inspectors then found the toolbox under a table which contained more remedies. Those products were sent to the laboratory for analysis which confirmed they were unauthorised within the jurisdiction.

Mr Riordan said the products originated in eastern Europe and the Czech Republic and were either painkillers or stimulants. He described one of the products as "a performance enhancer" and regarding the Restore, he said: "That's a black market product that has been doing the rounds."

He said there was no manufacturer listed on the bottle: "We have no idea what is in it."

READ MORE Patients of doctor addicted to opioids to be told of censure decision, High Court rules

He said the Department's attention focussed on Mr Tanner because one of his dogs which had raced in Britain tested positive for an anabolic steroid and there had been a complaint from the British greyhound authorities regarding some of his greyhounds presented there. Mr Riordan also said that confidential information had been received regarding unauthorised remedies.

Mr Tanner's solicitor, Ray Hennessy, said the remedies would have been bought from others in Ireland, and that by the time of the detection Mr Tanner had not trained greyhounds for two-and-a-half years after a decade of doing so. The court heard that almost all the remedies were out of date.

The court heard that Mr Tanner was fully cooperative and made certain admissions under interview. The officials did not have a search warrant and Mr Tanner facilitated the inspectors.

File photo

Mr Tanner, who had no previous convictions, said he had not been aware of the toolbox and that it was "simple laziness" that he had not thrown out the contents. As for the positive drugs test of his animal in Britain, he said he bought the dog two months beforehand and that he appealed the fining and it was thrown out.

Judge McNulty said the offences were in the low to moderate range and observed that possession of the remedies for use by Mr Tanner or another person could have had animal welfare implications and punter welfare implications.

He convicted Mr Tanner and fined him €1,000 on each charge, with recognisance for any appeal set at €5,000, no cash.