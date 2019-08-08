News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Former garda sacked in 1982 for being gay; Garda Commissioner confirms

By Jess Casey
Thursday, August 08, 2019 - 05:47 PM

The Garda Commissioner has written to a former garda confirming that he was kicked out of the force in the 1980s because he was suspected of being gay.

The man, who was never given an explicit reason for his dismissal, received confirmation this week from Drew Harris that he was removed from An Garda Síochána due suspicions about his sexuality.

The Commissioner confirmed in his letter that a document located at the Department of Justice and Equality confirms this is why he was dismissed, the Irish Times reports.

Speaking previously to Liveline, the former garda, who used the alias Matthew and had his voice distorted, described how he was dismissed following the murder of Charles Self in 1982.

"After his murder, I was directed to go down to Dublin Castle and present myself before a Superintendent. While I was in the force, I wasn't openly gay, I wasn't on the scene, I didn't go to the pubs, I didn't do anything like that."

Same-sex sexual activity was only decriminalised here in 1993.

The former garda was interviewed by his superiors and fingerprinted twice during two separate meetings.

"I was told I was being investigated for conduct that would bring discredit to the force. It was quite brief but it was an intimidating atmosphere for me. I was 22 years of age. I was worried about my future in my job that I absolutely loved."

According to the former garda, he was given "ten minutes to strip and get out of the station".

"They came down and removed the items - and my life, really in the following ten years, spiralled downward. I started to get myself together after five years and I wrote to the Garda Commissioner asking to be reinstated and I got a letter back to say that they weren't going to reverse the decision at this stage.

"It's only 35 years ago and I was treated like a pariah."

