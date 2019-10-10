News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Former election candidate attempts citizen arrest on High Court judge, solicitor and barrister

Former election candidate attempts citizen arrest on High Court judge, solicitor and barrister
Stephen Manning pictured outside the Four Courts today after a High Court action. Pic: Collins Courts
By Ann O'Loughlin
Thursday, October 10, 2019 - 05:20 PM

An attempt was made by a lay litigant to arrest a High Court judge, a solicitor and a barrister at the Four Courts.

Stephen Manning, a candidate in the 2016 general election, asked Mr Justice Michael MacGrath, as well as a solicitor for the DPP and a barrister to accompany him to a Garda Station, where he could effect a citizen's arrest.

Mr Manning, with addresses in Co Mayo, was at court regarding judicial review proceedings he had initiated.

Earlier this year the High Court granted Mr Manning permission to bring a challenge to a Circuit Court Appeal in a case involving what he claims was his unlawful conviction and subsequent incarceration in May 2017.

While permission to bring the challenge was granted on several of the grounds raised by Mr Manning, Mr Justice MacGrath dismissed Mr Manning's application for the judge to recuse himself from hearing the substantive case.

When the case returned before the Judge today, Mr Manning asked the court to call out the full title of the proceedings.

When the title of the proceedings, named Stephen Manning vs. a judge of the Circuit Court, Mr Manning raised an objection and disputed the title of his action.

Mr Justice MacGrath told Mr Manning that the case was listed so one issue, whether the decision not to grant permission on certain grounds was to be appealed to the Court of Appeal.

READ MORE

Peter Butterly's widow told gardaí that IRA-accused was 'good friend' to them both

Following a brief exchange, Mr Manning said he wanted to make the citizens arrests on grounds including allegedly perverting the course of justice.

The Judge told Mr Manning the case was listed for one issue and that the applicant wanted to "bring the case down a road to suit your own purposes".

Unperturbed by Mr Manning's request to accompany him to a Garda station, the judge then rose from the bench to allow the parties in an ongoing case before the court take their places and resume their submissions.

The solicitor did not respond to Mr Manning's request, while the barrister in question was not present in court.

Members of An Garda Siochana, who were present in court at the time, informed Mr Manning they would not be taking any of the parties into custody.

Mr Manning said he would follow up on the matter, and left the courtroom.

READ MORE

Judge orders hospital detention of 'extraordinarily vulnerable' man for urgent colonoscopy against his wishes

More on this topic

Suspended sentence for Dublin councillor who assaulted ex-wife's new partnerSuspended sentence for Dublin councillor who assaulted ex-wife's new partner

Man awarded €105,000 after slip at his own local authorty home told his case will be reheardMan awarded €105,000 after slip at his own local authorty home told his case will be reheard

Judge to rule on controversial Roscommon eviction case tomorrowJudge to rule on controversial Roscommon eviction case tomorrow

Peter Butterly's widow told gardaí that IRA-accused was 'good friend' to them bothPeter Butterly's widow told gardaí that IRA-accused was 'good friend' to them both


CourtTOPIC: Court case

More in this Section

Search for lone fisherman missing off Cork coastSearch for lone fisherman missing off Cork coast

'The insurance companies are fobbing us off' - Douglas traders waiting for pay-outs'The insurance companies are fobbing us off' - Douglas traders waiting for pay-outs

Council bosses in firing line over pay offsCouncil bosses in firing line over pay offs

Patients in ‘revolving door’ system, Mental Health Commission warnsPatients in ‘revolving door’ system, Mental Health Commission warns


Lifestyle

Cork actress Sarah Greene is back on the small screen with Dublin Murders. She talks to Esther McCarthy about returning to her homeland.Sarah Greene returns to home soil for starring role in RTÉ's latest drama Dublin Murders

She’s been sorting out Cork’s problems for ages in the pages of this newspaper and, this weekend, she is going public.Ask Audrey to make her first public appearance as part of Cork Podcast Festival this weekend

Bridget Riley's Serpentine Study 3 should serve to bring added international interest to Morgan O’Driscoll’s art auction in Dublin on October 21.‘Serpentine’ to add interest to Morgan O’Driscoll’s art auction

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 09, 2019

  • 9
  • 10
  • 21
  • 27
  • 31
  • 35
  • 20

Full Lotto draw results »