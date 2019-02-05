NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Food Safety Authority highlights over-reliance on convenience food

Tuesday, February 05, 2019 - 03:55 PM
By Dan Buckley

One in 10 of the Irish population eats takeaway food at least once a week while 84% buy ready-to-eat or pre-prepared food from the supermarket.

A new survey by the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) highlights our over-reliance on convenience food and provides an insight into our eating habits and consumer attitudes towards food safety.

Nearly half of the Irish population (45%) do not pay full attention to ‘use-by’ dates, with seven out of ten people (72%) claiming that they have used food past its ‘use-by’ date.

Just over six in 10 (62%) leave leftovers to cool out of the fridge overnight, to eat in the next couple of days, with nearly half the population (49%) storing food in the fridge without any wrapping.

The FSAI yesterday revealed findings from its national attitudinal research with consumers on food safety and hygiene, shopping habits and eating out, and concerns about food and the food industry.

