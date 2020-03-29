Flight carrying protective equipment for health staff due in Dublin today

A flight carrying almost €30m in personal protective equipment (PPE) for healthcare workers will arrive at Dublin Airport today.

The Aer Lingus plane is en route from Beijing with masks, gowns and gloves among the items on board.

The Department of Foreign Affairs last night posted a video of the shipment before it was loaded onto the plane.

🇮🇪Amb Eoin O’Leary thanking Mr MU Hong, GM of 🇨🇳 Resources Group as vital Personal Protection Equipment 😷 are crated up for our friends in @AerLingus ✈️ for delivery to front line health service staff 👨🏼‍⚕️👩🏻‍⚕️all over Ireland pic.twitter.com/6UjjFSMMLS — Irish Foreign Ministry (@dfatirl) March 28, 2020

It is the first of a number of flights delivering more than €200m worth of PPE to the country.

There will be 10 more flights delivering more equipment here from China over the coming days.

Health Minister Simon Harris has said that the PPE will be distributed to frontline workers tonight.

Meanwhile, the HSE will holding a media briefing at Citywest Hotel and Conference Centre in Dublin this morning.

The hotel is to be turned into a Covid-19 isolation for people who cannot isolate anywhere else and the Conference Centre will become a step down facility for patients who no longer need critical care.

READ MORE HSE recruiting more doctors and nurses to tackle Covid-19 pandemic