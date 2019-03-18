Five deaths on the roads this bank holiday weekend

Five people died on the roads over the bank holiday weekend, bringing the total number of fatalities so far this year to 39.

Three of those killed lost their lives in the early hours of this morning, two in a single car crash in Co Louth and a motorcyclist in another single-vehicle accident in Dublin.

On Sunday, the driver of one of five cars involved in an accident near Athlone, Co Westmeath died while last Friday, the driver of one of three vehicles involved in a crash near Swinford, Co Mayo was also killed. Gardai are seeking witnesses.

The victim of today's motorbike collision was a man in his forties who died when his bike crashed at Whitestown Way, Tallaght, Dublin at 7am. No other vehicle was involved in the incident near Tallaght Stadium and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Earlier, at around half past midnight, two men died when the car they were travelling overturned and hit a tree on the Cooley Peninsula. The men had been travelling on the R173 near Carlingford when the accident happened and both were pronounced dead by emergency services at the scene. No other vehicle was involved.

On Sunday, one person was killed and 11 others injured, one of them seriously, in a five-car crash on M6 motorway in Co Westmeath.

The deceased, a man in his sixties, was the driver of one of the vehicles. His female passenger, also in her sixties, was injured and taken to the Midland Regional Hospital in Mullingar.

The four drivers and five passengers of the other cars involved were taken by a fleet of ambulances to Mullingar and Tullamore hospitals. Another passenger was taken by helicopter to Beaumont Hospital in Dublin.

Gardai are investigating if the weather had a role to play in the accident which happened just after Junction 5 near Kilbeggan on a stretch of the motorway which, some reports say, had been hit by a sudden hail shower.

Two cars and a truck were involved in the accident which claimed the life of a 64-year-old man on Friday.

The collision took place at Carracanada near Swinford at around 12.15pm and the deceased, the driver of one of the cars, was pronounced dead at the scene. The male driver of the second car suffered minor injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Garda confidential line at 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.