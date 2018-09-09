Home»Breaking News»ireland

Fire brigades attending to 'substantial fire' in Limerick city

Sunday, September 09, 2018 - 05:32 PM

By David Raleigh

A major fire is raging at a building in Limerick city.

The building is believed to be a derelict premises formally owned by the Limerick Leader newspaper, a number of sources at the newspaper said.

The building is located a few yards from the offices of the local newspaper, but the two buildings are not joined.

“They are separated by an alleyway,” said another reliable source.

No injuries have been reported.

Munster Fire Control received the alert around 4pm.

Four appliances attached to Limerick City and County Fire Service are attending the blaze.

At least twenty emergency calls were received by Munster Fire Control about a fire in the vicinity of Upper Glentworth Street.

“It is a substantial fire,” a source said.

A large plume of black smoke from the fire has spread across the city centre.

Mayor of Limerick’s Metropolitan District Daniel Butler, who posted a picture online, tweeted: “Black smoke covers the skies with at the rear of the old Desmond Arms or Temple of Sound. Mallow & Cecil Street closes to traffic. @LimerickFire at the scene. Quick response.”


