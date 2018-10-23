Home»Breaking News»ireland

Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil to meet amid stand-off over length of talks

Tuesday, October 23, 2018 - 03:50 AM

By Fiachra Ó Cionnaith and Juno McEnroe

Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil are set to hold the first confidence and supply renewal talks on Thursday amid an ongoing stand-off between the parties over how long the negotiations will last.

Senior officials from both parties last night confirmed the start date for the high-profile negotiations, which are crucial to avoiding a snap general election in the middle of the Brexit crisis.

Speaking to the Irish Examiner, a number of Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil sources said that while no start date has been formally agreed, the first stage of talks are almost certain to begin on Thursday.

This is because of the need for both parties’ four-TD negotiating teams to speak with parliamentary party colleagues at scheduled weekly private meetings today and tomorrow, and to finalise their own plans on Thursday morning.

While no itinerary for the first meeting has yet been agreed, it is expected both Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil will use the first talks meeting to push for a clear schedule on what the upcoming discussions will involve.

READ MORE: Court hears how controversy over laneway leading to lake in Kerry had become 'confrontational'

However, it is understood that the parties are still far apart on key issues, with Fine Gael insisting on a two- year extension and Fianna Fáil demanding a lengthy review of the initial arrangement before any extension is considered.

While Taoiseach Leo Varadkar initially issued a Halloween deadline for the completion of talks, he backed down on the suggestion last week, saying “it was a target, not a deadline”.

The row-back came after Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin insisted any talks must only take place after a lengthy review of the existing confidence and supply deal — and its potential failures to date — is completed.

READ MORE: First ever state-funded heroin injection centre will cater for 60 addicts a day

The outcome of the negotiations will be crucial to avoiding a general election in the middle of the Brexit crisis, with ongoing fears this could still occur.

However, Fine Gael TD and Culture Minister Josepha Madigan said that while there are still issues to resolve, she believes the fact the parties are meeting shows that progress on a new deal is being made.

I think it’s going to be up to the negotiating teams to iron out any differences, but it’s a really positive step that the teams are going to be meeting this week,” she said.

“The Taoiseach has said he would like to have a target for when the talks will be finished, just that as you know we can provide some certainty with Brexit at the moment and the challenges that we are facing. So I think the sooner the talks are concluded the better. It remains to be seen, but I think it’s achievable.”


