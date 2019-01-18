Fianna Fáil’s Billy Kelleher declares intention to run for Europe amid party anger

Fianna Fáil Cork North Central TD Billy Kelleher has declared his intention to formally contest the forthcoming European elections, now that MEP Brian Crowley is stepping down.

Speaking to the Irish Examiner, Mr Kelleher paid tribute to Mr Crowley, saying “a colossal void” will be left by him on the European stage, but confirmed he will now go forward for nomination by the party.

“I can declare, now that Brian has announced his decision to stand down, that I will go forward and seek my party’s nomination to contest the elections in May,” he said.

“I feel now is the opportunity to put my name to the Fianna Fáil members to be considered for the many reasons I will outline in the campaign.

“Europe is a fundamentally important parliament in terms of its impact on Ireland and I think as an MEP I could reflect Ireland’s view,” he said.

Mr Kelleher said he has not had any formal discussions with Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin about his desire to stand but said Fianna Fáil is a democratic party and it is open to anyone to contest the convention.

Mr Martin and other senior party TDs are said to have reacted with anger and deep surprise at Mr Kelleher’s declaration he wants to run for Europe.

Suggestions that Mr Kelleher, who is a TD for Cork North Central, declared his interest in contesting on Wednesday with the blessing of Mr Martin have been rubbished, with several TDs saying that “it was not sanctioned”.

“This was out of the blue, not sanctioned at all. Despite what some may say, this was not co-ordinated or may I say this is not wanted,” said one senior TD.

The main cause of the anger is that it had been accepted that TDs were strongly advised by Mr Martin to forget about considering a run for the European elections, which take place in May, because of the precarious arithmetic in the Dáil at present.

Party TDs point to an interview Mr Martin conducted with the Irish Examiner last year in which the leader made clear that he was opposed to Mr Kelleher or any other TD going forward.

“Micheál made his position clear in that interview. Any TD who wins a seat in ‘the Euros’ will force a by-election, which in turns presents grave difficulties for the party.

“For example, were Billy to win an MEP seat, he leaves a gap in Cork North Central and we would lose any by-election there,” said one senior TD.

Mr Kelleher was one of two TDs to declare a desire on Wednesday to contest the European elections — Cavan TD Brendan Smith is the other.