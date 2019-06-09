News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Fianna Fáil: Timescale for broadband roll-out 'not acceptable'

By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, June 09, 2019 - 07:28 AM

Fianna Fáil has expressed concern that the cost for the National Broadband Plan has been underestimated.

The party's spokesperson for communications Timmy Dooley said the price of the project has fallen short by €1bn.

He has also questioned the validity of the plan, saying serious issues which existed in the tendering process have never been rectified.

Deputy Dooley hit out at the delay in bringing broadband to rural parts of the country:

He said: "What we want to try and understand is why is it going to take so long to roll out broadband. The latest information from the Government would indicate that it is going to take between seven and 10 years to reach 542,000 homes right throughout rural Ireland.

"That's not acceptable. People in those areas cannot wait that long to get access to high-speed internet

More on this topic

5G would not meet the needs for everyone living in rural Ireland, says regulator

Cost of broadband plan ‘could be reduced by €1bn’

McCourt ‘bringing nothing’ to National Broadband Plan

Labour: Govt decision-making could 'wreck a very good' National Broadband Plan

BroadbandTOPIC: Broadband Plan

More in this Section

There was one winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot of over €4m

Missing 43-year-old Tipperary man found safe and well

11 charged with more than 200 counts relating to alleged rape, sexual exploitation and neglect of children

Sinn Féin leader: 'Party is determined to move forward' following poor election performance


Lifestyle

World Ocean Day: How to see coral reefs without contributing to their decline

Camino: The trip of a lifetime

Lethal weapons that are pick of the bunch

Something to suit all budgets and tastes in Limerick

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, June 08, 2019

    • 9
    • 10
    • 34
    • 37
    • 40
    • 47
    • 7

Full Lotto draw results »