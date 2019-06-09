Fianna Fáil: Timescale for broadband roll-out 'not acceptable'

Fianna Fáil has expressed concern that the cost for the National Broadband Plan has been underestimated.

The party's spokesperson for communications Timmy Dooley said the price of the project has fallen short by €1bn.

He has also questioned the validity of the plan, saying serious issues which existed in the tendering process have never been rectified.

Deputy Dooley hit out at the delay in bringing broadband to rural parts of the country:

He said: "What we want to try and understand is why is it going to take so long to roll out broadband. The latest information from the Government would indicate that it is going to take between seven and 10 years to reach 542,000 homes right throughout rural Ireland.

"That's not acceptable. People in those areas cannot wait that long to get access to high-speed internet