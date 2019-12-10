Fianna Fáil push for stronger laws to protect minors from drugs trade

Children as young as eight years of age are involved in drug runs in housing estates, shopping centres and on the streets.

Fianna Fáil outlined how criminals are exploiting youngsters and how the law must be strengthened to protect minors from people getting them involved in the drugs trade.

The party is proposing legislation which would give offenders using children for drug runs face prison sentences of up to 10 years.

TD John Curran said: “They're [the minors] not in cars. They're on bicycles or on foot.

“They're either selling and receiving cash or just doing a delivery between dealers, neighborhood shopping centres, parks, where oftentimes you'll have multiple housing estates on different sides of a park that can come in one way and the other way.”

Mr Curran explained that under the opposition proposals, it would be firstly a criminal offense to buy drugs from a minor somebody under the age of 18.

There would also be a second offense for causing a child to sell distributors, illicit drugs and upon conviction prison sentence of up to 10 years.

The party's national drug policy spokesman referred to Blanchardstown local drug and task force and said its research has shown that the average age of children involved in selling and delivering drugs is 14, with children as young as 10 dealing.

“And in terms of actually just as a runner for drugs, the average age is only 13, with children as young as eight years of age being involved."