Fianna Fáil: O’Keeffe still able to quiz Delaney

A TD who asked the FAI for match tickets at the World Cup is not compromised in being able to cross-examine its former chief executive, John Delaney at the Oireachtas sports committee, Fianna Fáil has said.

It emerged yesterday that the association secured World Cup final tickets for Cork East TD Kevin O’Keeffe who is due to grill Mr Delaney next week at the Oireachtas sports committee.

Asked about the revelation, his frontbench colleague Timmy Dooley said the buying of tickets from the FAI does not preclude Mr O’Keeffe from being objective in Mr Delaney’s questioning.

“It is not unusual for people to contact the FAI or the GAA if they want tickets. What would be bizarre though if getting your tickets it somehow clouded your capacity on a particular issue. I don’t think the individual concerned will be influenced in any way by that sourcing of tickets,” he said.

Mr Dooley said the issues raised by the revelations of the €100,000 bridging loan from Mr Delaney to the FAI and the paying of Mr Delaney’s rent are “serious” and require to be answered fully.

Meanwhile, Fine Gael TD Noel Rock who has called on Mr Delaney and the FAI board resign yesterday issued a call to potential whistleblowers to make contact with him ahead of the scheduled hearing with Mr Delaney on April 3.

“I’m grateful for the whistleblowers who have come forward to me so far with FAI details ahead of Committee hearing with FAI. We are compiling and investigating. If you wish to disclose any info in confidence, contact me,” he said on social media.