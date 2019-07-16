News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Fianna Fáil: Garda budgets must not be used for Trump visit

By Fiachra Ó Cionnaith

Irish Examiner Political Correspondent

Tuesday, July 16, 2019 - 07:00 AM

Already stretched garda budgets must not be used to pay for the recent visit of US president Donald Trump and the planned upcoming visit of his vice-president Mike Pence, Fianna Fáil has warned.

The party’s justice spokesman, Jim O’Callaghan, urged the Government to find alternative ways to pay for security during the visits, claiming it is the only way to protect front-line services from cutbacks.

Last week, the Irish Examiner revealed the €10m-€12m cost of garda work during Mr Trump’s visit to Doonbeg in Co Clare last month has led to fears vital services will be put in “jeopardy”.

Among the services gardaí have said could be affected are the rollout of handheld road check mobile devices to frontline officers and a new electronic system to record and monitor all stages of ongoing criminal investigations.

Government officials have made it clear that while they want to avoid any service cutbacks, it is essential that money is spent on ensuring the safety of foreign dignitaries when they come to Ireland.

However, noting the potential impact of the costs, Mr O’Callaghan said the Government must find alternative ways to pay for the protection instead of cutting existing garda budgets.

“Funding for vital projects within An Garda Síochána has been diverted to cover costs incurred by the recent visit of US president Donald Trump,” said Mr O’Callaghan.

I understand budgets have been altered and badly needed reforms in IT services are now delayed. With a proposed visit by the US vice-president expected in September, we cannot allow further funding to be diverted from garda resources.

“It is well understood what degree of change needs to occur in the gardaí. So too are the precise actions that must be taken to achieve it. We have known these facts for some time. Further resource constraints will only delay reforms.

“There is an €11m hole in the policing budget which can only be met by cuts to valuable projects which improve outcomes for policing, or the Government stepping in to meet these costs.”

Mr O’Callaghan’s criticisms come as the Government prepares to host Mr Pence during his visit to Ireland in September. It is expected that while security for Mr Pence’s visit will not cost as much as Mr Trump’s trip to Doonbeg, millions of euro will nonetheless have to be spent on securing his safety while he is in Ireland.

