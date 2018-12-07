NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Fianna Fáil councillor in Cavan to join Peadar Tóibín's new party

Friday, December 07, 2018 - 06:26 PM
By Daniel McConnell

Political Editor

A Fianna Fáil councillor has announced she is defecting to join up with former Sinn Féin TD Peadar Tóibín's new political movement.

Cavan County Councillor, Sarah O’Reilly, announced on Friday that she has resigned her membership of Fianna Fáil.

She was co-opted onto the local authority in 2016 to fill the seat vacated by the election of Niamh Smith to Dáil Eireann.

She said: "It's with great sadness that I announce my resignation today. I joined Fianna Fáil nearly 10 years ago as I sought to help make a difference for the people of County Cavan.

"It has become clear to me that the Fianna Fáil that I joined no longer exists.

There is a serious disconnect between Fianna Fáil members on the ground and the leadership of the party.

"Mícheál Martin and a number of senior Fianna Fáil TDs are now articulating views that are unrecognisable to grass root members.

"I will now join forces with the growing All Ireland Movement that is being built around the country by Peadar Tóibín TD and others.

"I will ask all those in Cavan who seek Irish Unity, Economic Justice and protection of the most vulnerable to join with me in challenging the growing groupthink in our country."

Fianna Fáil declined to comment on the resignation but removed Cllr O'Reilly from its website.


Peadar ToibinSarah O'Reilly

