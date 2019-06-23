News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
FG probe into Maria Bailey case 'to name source of leak'

Sunday, June 23, 2019 - 09:37 AM

An internal Fine Gael investigation into the swing controversy surrounding TD Maria Bailey is to name the source of leaked information in the case.

Dun Laoghaire TD Bailey took legal action against the Dean Hotel in Dublin, after falling from a swing at the property in 2015.

She has since withdrawn the action, and claimed in an RTE Radio interview that the leaking of details on the case was part of an "orchestrated" attack that had been “methodical (and) pre-planned to cause the maximum damage.”

The Sunday Independent reports that lead investigator in the Fine Gael probe, David Kennedy, is to "draw conclusions" on where he thinks legal documents were obtained by the Irish Independent.

She said her first information that the story was going to break was when she received a telephone call from a journalist with access to private medical documents, asking for a comment on the case.

She said she had received legal advice that hers was a “clear cut case” legally, and that when she asked “if this is worth the hassle...I was told I had nothing to fear. I was told this would not be public until I was before the court.”

