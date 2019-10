A Fine Gael MEP has defended the decision not to vote in favour of an EU resolution to step up search and rescue efforts in the Mediterranean Sea.

The motion called on the European Commission to implement a more concentrated approach to migrant rescue, replacing what it says are "ad hoc solutions".

Sean Kelly was one of four Fine Gael MEPS who voted no.

He says people traffickers would have been able to gain access to the intelligence information being shared between boats in the region.

"It would lead to more lives being lost and more money for people sumgglers who would now have carte blanche to do what they like."