NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Fewer than 60 homeowners have availed of sustainable energy scheme grants

Thursday, January 03, 2019 - 04:22 PM
By Caroline O'Doherty

Senior Reporter

Fewer than 60 homeowners have availed of new grants aimed at replacing fossil fuel home heating systems with low carbon heat pumps.

The scheme's administrators say a further 300 grants have been offered and the number of new applications is growing.

However, some 700,000 homes are heated by traditional coal, peat, oil and gas systems and climate action agreements point to all of them having to switch to more efficient methods if carbon reduction targets are to be met.

Tom Halpin, head of communications with the Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland (SEAI) which has operated the Government funded scheme since it began in April, said 370 grants were offered up to Christmas, of which 56 have been claimed.

But he emphasised that there is a lead-in time for homeowners hoping to avail of the grant as they have to first have their home assessed as ready for heat pump installation.

READ MORE: Ireland needs 'urgent action' to address fossil-fuel reliance

Houses with poor insulation need to have that remedied first and the SEAI has warned that houses more than 30 years old may need costly upgrades. However, Mr Halpin said: "The rate of applications is steadily increasing."

He said he is not aware of any difficulties in getting assessments carried out despite anecdotal evidence of delays in some areas. There are 124 SEAI approved technical advisors available to do assessments around the country, details of whom were on the authority website, he said.

The grant is worth €3,500 although in some cases the job may cost multiples of that depending on the type of unit bought, the size of the house and scale of the installation task.

A further €200 grant towards the technical assessment is also available and the grants for external wall insulation have been increased to between €2,750 to €6,000.

Irish households have the highest carbon emissions in Europe. Energy-related carbon emissions account for about 60% of the country's total carbon emissions and about 25% of that comes from the residential sector.

Two other new clean energy grants introduced this year have had a greater take-up. Mr Halpin said 1,939 electric vehicle grants, worth up to €5000 each, and 957 home charger grants, worth up to €600, had been paid out to the end of November.


Related Articles

Climate change: Ireland is a developed country with a developing nation’s emissions profile

Climate change causing feminisation of green turtles, research suggests

Sowing the seeds of change: A modest but powerful move

Ireland falling way behind on climate change action, admits Taoiseach

More in this Section

DUP warns Theresa May it expects changes to her Brexit deal

Brexit blamed as new car sales fall 4.4% in 2018

Libraries nationwide abolish fines for overdue items

Shane Ross criticised for 'cop out' over proposed cycling laws


Lifestyle

Healthy home, healthy mind? 5 home life resolutions for a calmer 2019

Alaska at 60: 8 reasons to visit America’s ‘last frontier’

'Social enterprise is our thing': Visiting the Cork Deaf Enterprise showroom and workshop

Learning Points: Make the choice between paradise or perfection

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 02, 2019

    • 2
    • 14
    • 26
    • 33
    • 37
    • 47
    • 38

Full Lotto draw results »