Fewer students travelling to US with J1 visas

By Digital Desk staff
Monday, July 22, 2019 - 09:49 AM

Changes in regulations could be having a 'massive impact' on the number of students getting J1 visas, according to the Union of Students in Ireland.

It's after new figures found over 3,500 people travelled to the US on the programme last summer, down from around 8,000 in 2015.

Since 2016, people must have a job secured from an employer in the US before they can enter the country.

USI President Lorna Fitzpatrick says the changes have made it harder for students.

"The time of year that you're being expected to do this is while you're still studying," she said.

"You're studying for your course, you're trying to hold down a job over here to try and pay for college and pay for accommodation and so on and then you're trying to look for a job in the US.

"It's not all doom and gloom, you can still do it and it is still possible but it definitely has had an impact."

