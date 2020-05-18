News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Fears growing for Uber centre in Limerick

By Pádraig Hoare
Monday, May 18, 2020 - 08:10 PM

Fears are growing for the future of ride sharing giant Uber’s centre in Limerick, after almost 140 staff were let go and the firm’s boss saying it was to cut a further 3,000 jobs worldwide.

Less than two weeks after Uber announced a cull of 3,700 jobs worldwide, or 14% of its workforce, chief executive Dara Khosrowshahi said Uber would look to shut or consolidate 45 offices around the world with another 3,000 jobs shed.

It is believed that the 500-strong Limerick workforce were told that 139 of their colleagues were to be placed on gardening leave last week, with the understanding that those let go would not be returning.

Sources within Uber suggested the staff were told in a sudden manner, but that those let go could receive up to 10.5 weeks severance pay, will be paid up to the end of the month, and will keep their private health insurance until the end of the year.

Limerick TD Maurice Quinlivan said it was a “huge blow from such a big employer in Limerick”.

“It is not good enough if reports are true that they were called to a sudden meeting and told their jobs were going. I would hope Uber, which has been a good employer, will treat other staff with the goodwill that they deserve going forward.” 

In an email to staff, Mr Khosrowshahi said: “We have made the incredibly difficult decision to reduce our workforce by around 3,000 people, and to reduce investments in several non-core projects... People are rightfully staying home, and our Rides business, our main profit generator, is down around 80%. 

"We’re seeing some signs of a recovery, but it comes off of a deep hole, with limited visibility as to its speed and shape.” 

Limerick’s €4m “centre of excellence” was opened in January 2016, to initially support 30 cities in almost a dozen countries, before plans to expand were announced in 2018.

