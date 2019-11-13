News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Fears doctors overprescribing antidepressants to patients

By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, November 13, 2019 - 09:38 AM

It is claimed Irish doctors are overprescribing antidepressants to patients.

Dr Bryan McElroy says Ireland needs to examine its approach to how people are diagnosed.

He works for the NHS in the UK and believes the way in which we view depression needs to change.

"We're certainly prescribing more and more. Antidepressants have been on the increase in Ireland for the last 30 years or so," he said.

"They're going up worldwide but essentially I'd question whether we are prescribing inappropriately in some cases for sure."

