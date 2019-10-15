Father-of-two, 31, dies following Dublin stabbing; two men arrested

Update 12.47pm: Gardaí investigating the death of a father-of-two in Dublin are appealing for information.

The man, 31, was stabbed on Loughlinstown Drive just after midnight.

Gardaí are continuing to question two men in their 30s arrested as part of the investigation.

They are currently detained at Shankill Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

The body of the deceased has been removed from the scene to Dublin City Morgue where the Assistant State Pathologist Dr Bolster is due to carry out a post-mortem this afternoon.

It is believed the victim was known to gardaí.

They have issued a fresh appeal for witnesses and are particularly appealing for those who were in the vicinity of Loughlinstown Drive between 11.30pm and 12.15am to come forward.

Gardaí are also appealing to motorists with dash-cam footage to make it available to the investigating team.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the incident room at Shankill Garda Station 01 6665900 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

Gardaí added that investigations are ongoing.

One man, who lives nearby, commented: "I've lived here for 36 years. Nothing like that has ever happened.

"I was quite surprised going out to work at half six this morning to see the gardaí and the whole thing."

Another woman added that it was "very sad for our area".

