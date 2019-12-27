News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Family of Irish nurse who died in Australia hope to have her funeral next week

Family of Irish nurse who died in Australia hope to have her funeral next week
Mary Ellen Molloy
By Stephen Maguire
Friday, December 27, 2019 - 11:16 AM

The family of tragic nurse Mary Ellen Molloy are hoping to have her home for her funeral in the coming week.

Preparations to repatriate the 26-year-old Donegal woman's remains back to her native Ardara for burial are at an advanced stage.

The young woman was killed on December 20 last when a large branch fell from a tree onto her taxi in Melbourne, Australia.

Mary Ellen was killed, another one of her friends was injured and a third escaped with injury.

Her family have been trying desperately to get her home to give her a dignified funeral back in her native Donegal where she grew up.

Family friend and Donegal TD Pat 'The Cope' Gallagher has been co-ordinating the arrangements to bring back Mary Ellen from Australia.

"We cannot give a definite date but we are hopeful Mary Ellen will be back with her family in the coming days," Deputy Gallagher said.

"It is a complicated process and it is not helped that this tragic incident happened at this time of year when many offices are closed.

"I am hopeful that will happen very soon," he added.

Meanwhile, a GoFundMe set up by St Kevins GAC in Melbourne, of which Mary Ellen and her friends were members of, has reached a staggering €115,000

READ MORE

'Christmas will never be the same again' - Uncle of tragic nurse Mary Ellen Molloy pays tribute to 'caring' niece

More on this topic

'Christmas will never be the same again' - Uncle of tragic nurse Mary Ellen Molloy pays tribute to 'caring' niece'Christmas will never be the same again' - Uncle of tragic nurse Mary Ellen Molloy pays tribute to 'caring' niece

Christmas warning after spate of Mass-goers have cars broken into in DonegalChristmas warning after spate of Mass-goers have cars broken into in Donegal

Fishermen rescued in mammoth 15-hour mission off the coast of Co DonegalFishermen rescued in mammoth 15-hour mission off the coast of Co Donegal

Man who died in tragic Donegal drowning to be laid to rest todayMan who died in tragic Donegal drowning to be laid to rest today


TOPIC: Donegal

More in this Section

'Worrying trend' sees 16 arrested for drink driving on Christmas day'Worrying trend' sees 16 arrested for drink driving on Christmas day

St Stephen's Day sales brings out shoppers at 6am for the best dealsSt Stephen's Day sales brings out shoppers at 6am for the best deals

Childline contacted every two minutes on Christmas dayChildline contacted every two minutes on Christmas day

Man in court charged with Belfast murdersMan in court charged with Belfast murders


Lifestyle

Suzi Godson offers ups some relationship advice.Sex File: Partner’s rhythm method hitting a bum note

There are plenty of simple yet enjoyable ways to spend quality time with your kids post Christmas Day, says Ed Power.How to keep the kids entertained in the days after Christmas

Ireland’s elite athletes have one ambition for 2020 — to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics. Sharon Ní Chonchúir talks to four contenders about the steps they are taking to foster a winning mindset.Four elite athletes on the steps they're taking to qualify for the Olympics

Can you get top marks?Scene & Heard: Can you get top marks in our end of year quiz?

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 25, 2019

  • 12
  • 23
  • 30
  • 36
  • 37
  • 38
  • 3

Full Lotto draw results »