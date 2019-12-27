Family of Irish nurse who died in Australia hope to have her funeral next week

The family of tragic nurse Mary Ellen Molloy are hoping to have her home for her funeral in the coming week.

Preparations to repatriate the 26-year-old Donegal woman's remains back to her native Ardara for burial are at an advanced stage.

The young woman was killed on December 20 last when a large branch fell from a tree onto her taxi in Melbourne, Australia.

Mary Ellen was killed, another one of her friends was injured and a third escaped with injury.

Her family have been trying desperately to get her home to give her a dignified funeral back in her native Donegal where she grew up.

Family friend and Donegal TD Pat 'The Cope' Gallagher has been co-ordinating the arrangements to bring back Mary Ellen from Australia.

"We cannot give a definite date but we are hopeful Mary Ellen will be back with her family in the coming days," Deputy Gallagher said.

"It is a complicated process and it is not helped that this tragic incident happened at this time of year when many offices are closed.

"I am hopeful that will happen very soon," he added.

Meanwhile, a GoFundMe set up by St Kevins GAC in Melbourne, of which Mary Ellen and her friends were members of, has reached a staggering €115,000