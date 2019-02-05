NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Family 'concerned' for welfare of missing teenage girl

Tuesday, February 05, 2019 - 10:23 PM

Gardaí are asking help to find a 16-year-old girl.

Jessica Reid has gone missing from her home in Tallaght today.

She is described as being five foot six inches tall and of slim build.

When last seen Jessica was wearing a black jacket, red hoodie, black jeans, black shoes and a white scarf.

She was last seen on Oldcourt Road, Scholarstown Dublin 24 at around 8pm this evening.

Gardaí and Jessica’s family are concerned for her welfare.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts are asked to contact Gardaí in Tallaght on 01-666 6000, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.


KEYWORDS

missing person

Related Articles

Family of missing Galway man 'concerned' for his wellbeing

Gardaí seek public's help in tracing missing 16-year-old from Drogheda

'We still have hope': Family of man missing in Malaysia since New Year's Day

Family offer reward for information on missing Irishman last seen in Malaysia in December

More in this Section

Hiqa report finds fire safety risks not addressed at Cork nursing home

Accused knew of disused tank where alleged love rival's body was found, trial hears

Single people make up majority of those seeking housing in East Cork

Two men arrested in connection with Wexford post office armed robbery


Lifestyle

What you need to know about Irish food writer Diana Henry – winner of an André Simon cookbook award

Everything you need to know about the Chinese wellness trend of Yang Sheng

This is what your tongue can reveal about the state of your health

This lingerie campaign stars a 59-year-old model who says: ‘It’s OK not to be perfect’

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, February 02, 2019

    • 3
    • 5
    • 16
    • 30
    • 46
    • 47
    • 37

Full Lotto draw results »