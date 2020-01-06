News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Family concerned as woman goes missing from her home in Roscommon

By Digital Desk staff
Monday, January 06, 2020 - 04:27 PM

Gardaí in Roscommon are asking for help to find a woman who went missing from her home this morning.

Officers are looking for Valerie Hough, aged 42, who went missing from her home in the Knockroe area of Castlerea in the county today.

Valerie is described as being five foot seven inches tall with a slim build and red hair.

When last seen, Valerie was wearing a long, dark puffer coat, blue jeans, a scarf and grey Nike runners.

It is believed Valerie was driving a blue Ford Focus Convertible car at the time she went missing.

Gardaí and Valerie’s family are concerned for her and are asking anyone who may know where Valerie is or may have seen her to contact Castlerea Garda Station on 094 962 1630, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

