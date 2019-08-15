Failure to agree on forecast of costs sets Dunkettle Interchange back one year

The Dunkettle Interchange has been pushed back by one year as Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) and Sisk fail to agree on the forecast of costs.

TII has insisted that both parties remain committed to advancing the project, although main construction works cannot proceed without both TII and Sisk agreeing on costs.

Located 6km east of Cork City, the Interchange is situated at the intersection of the M8/ N8 Road from Dublin to Cork with the N25 Road from Waterford to Cork, and the N40 South Ring Road.

More than 95,000 vehicles pass through the Interchange every day.

TII said it will continue to work together with Sisk by commencing advance works in October which will include diversion works for gas, electric, telecoms and water.

TII will move to tender for the construction contract, with it expected to be awarded in 2020 with sectional openings taking place in 2022. A full completion is now expected for 2023.

TII said in a statement:

The budget for the Dunkettle Interchange project is committed and the value will be confirmed once the tendering process is completed.

"An updated business case will be prepared when working to bring to Government for approval the award of the main works contract.

"TII believes that due to the worse than anticipated ground conditions and the consequent increase in scope it is necessary to return to the market for the tendering of main works contract."

TII will be seeking the government's approval to award the construction contract for the N22 Ballyvourney to Macroom 22km dual carriageway in September.