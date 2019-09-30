News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Failure of Govt to pay for Trump and Pence visits undermines public welfare, says gardaí

Failure of Govt to pay for Trump and Pence visits undermines public welfare, says gardaí
Gardaí in Doonbeg during US President Donald Trump's visit to Ireland in June.
By Cormac O'Keeffe

Security Correspondent

Monday, September 30, 2019 - 01:26 PM

The Government should be “thoroughly embarrassed” that, unlike here, the British Treasury is directly footing the bill for all vistis by US President Donald Trump there.

The Garda Representative Association said the insistence of the Irish Government that the policing and security cost of the visits of both the US President and US Vice President Mike Pence must come from within the existing Garda Budget was affecting the welfare of both the public and the gardaí on the ground.

The costs of these visits are traditionally paid back by the State to the Gardaí in a supplementary budget towards the end of the year.

But as reported in the Irish Examiner last July, the Department of Justice told the Commissioner of the decision by the Department of Public Expenditure that that would not be happening this year.

Commissioner Harris began reining in expenditure, and deferred capital projects last July, a process he has ratcheted up in recent months with strict “controls” placed on overtime.

It emerged today that the British Government had pledged to cover up to £5m (€5.64m) in extra policing costs if President Trump visits Scotland to go golfing later this month.

Last February, the British Home Office reimbursed £7.9m (€8.9m) to cover the additional policing costs of three police forces in England from President Trump’s visit the previous July.

Commenting, a GRA spokesman said: “The failure to pay for the visits of Donald Trump and Mike Pence from a supplementary budget is unprecedented and undermining the welfare of the public and gardaí.

Gardaí monitoring security cameras during the visit of US President Donald Trump in the summer. Pic: David Raleigh
Gardaí monitoring security cameras during the visit of US President Donald Trump in the summer. Pic: David Raleigh

“The Government should be thoroughly embarrassed to see the UK’s Treasury reimburse its police to pay for Trump visits and the PSNI announcing at a cross-border crime conference last week 190 officers for the region, while the Garda Commissioner turned up with just 25 recruits and an already announced Armed Support Unit.”

It also emerged yesterday that special firearms’ safes are being sent up to Cavan and additional vehicles are being provided for the new ASU there, which became operational on Monday.

The ASU in Cavan is being staffed by members from other ASUs around the country until the full-time unit is set up in a few months, the commissioner has said.

The GRA spokesman also said that there were now reports that a “pro arrest” policy was being brought in to tackle the rise in assaults in recent years.

But the spokesman said this is supposed to happen as the commissioner is being “forced to ban overtime leading to a reduction in patrols, armed support and resources such as mobile phones and cars”.

Meanwhile, he said, their members continue to see a rise in violent assaults – often with weapons.”

Citing the reports from Britain, a spokeswoman for the Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors said: "AGSI is on the record as stating that a supplementary budget is required for exceptional policing costs such as the visit of President Trump which reportedly cost €10m. Surely these events should not come out of the annual policing budget?"

A senior source in Garda HQ said it would have "saved a lot of hassle, planning and discussion and concern" if the Government here had adopted the same approach as in Britain.

Discussions between Garda HQ and the department are "ongoing".

READ MORE

'Where are these resources going to come from?': GRA question plan to target 'assault hot-spots'

More on this topic

'Where are these resources going to come from?': GRA question plan to target 'assault hot-spots''Where are these resources going to come from?': GRA question plan to target 'assault hot-spots'

Surge in reports of rape and murder threatsSurge in reports of rape and murder threats

Gardaí quiz 38 people on suspicion of buying sexGardaí quiz 38 people on suspicion of buying sex

€4m worth of drugs seized in Dublin€4m worth of drugs seized in Dublin


Donald TrumpMike PencegardaiTOPIC: Gardai

More in this Section

Scientists issue jellyfish warning after more than 30 wash up on south-west coastScientists issue jellyfish warning after more than 30 wash up on south-west coast

Extinction Rebellion Ireland release video to announce 'Rebellion Week' in world's capitalsExtinction Rebellion Ireland release video to announce 'Rebellion Week' in world's capitals

More than 10,000 homeless for seventh consecutive monthMore than 10,000 homeless for seventh consecutive month

Ireland's Tidy Towns winners have been announcedIreland's Tidy Towns winners have been announced


Lifestyle

Although she is from Watergrasshill, Cork, Emer O’Sullivan’s heart has always been in Tipperary.Wedding of the Week: Premier county, premier wedding

The turning of the seasons, especially summer easing into autumn, has for centuries inspired poets. The changing colours of trees and falling leaves which crunch underfoot tend to get poetic juices flowing. “Every leaf seems bliss to me, fluttering from the autumn tree,” as Emily Bronte wrote so simply.Getting inspired by autumn

There’s a lot in what the small Swedish girl said about school- goers walking to school rather than getting the parents to drive them there. It would save diesel, save global warming, and be good for their health.We can talk about climate change till the cows come home

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 28, 2019

  • 2
  • 10
  • 22
  • 27
  • 38
  • 39
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »