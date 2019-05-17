NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

External review to be carried out into termination of pregnancy at Holles Street

By Stephen Rogers

Irish Examiner Reporter

Friday, May 17, 2019 - 10:20 AM

A couple have been left devastated after aborting their baby because tests showed that it had a fatal foetal abnormality - only for a subsequent test after the abortion to show that it did not.

The abortion is understood to have been carried out in the National Maternity Hospital in the last few weeks.

When an issue is suspected with a baby a non-invasive blood test is first taken which gives an initial indication as to whether there is an issue or not.

If there is an issue indicated by that test a Chorionic villus sampling (CVS) test is carried out.

A sample of cells is taken from the placenta (the organ that links the mother's blood supply with her unborn baby's) and tested for genetic defects.

The sample is divided into two for testing.

The tests on the first sample can take five days to come back and are understood to be 99% accurate.

The second samples’ test results take two weeks to come back.

It is believed that the second of those test results came back after the couple took the decision to terminate the pregnancy.

They are understood to be devastated at what has transpired and it was following their complaints that an investigation has been launched.

A spokesman for NMH said the hospital does not comment on individual cases but he said he could confirm that the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists in Britain “is to review an issue that arose recently”.

A spokesperson for the RCOG said, however: "We can confirm the RCOG has not yet received a formal approach to undertake this review. Should an approach be forthcoming, this will be considered in the usual way.”

Describing news of the review as "an awfully sad and tragic outcome" a spokesperson for the pro-life campaign this morning called on the government to all in their power to ensure nothing similar happens in the future.

“What an awfully sad and tragic outcome for the baby in the latest case. The Minister for Health is duty bound to do whatever it takes to minimise the chances of something like this ever happening again.

"He should start by listening to the stories of parents who have no agenda other than to share their personal stories which shed light on the whole area of misdiagnoses and how it impacts on families and outcomes for the babies at the centre of these cases.”

READ MORE

Irish climber missing on Everest hours after reaching summit

More on this topic

Master of Rotunda hospital: Diagnosis of fatal foetal abnormality difficult to interpret

Kentucky governor launches appeal against ruling striking down abortion law

Democratic White House hopefuls condemn state moves to restrict abortion

Alabama Senate passes near-total ban on abortion

More in this Section

Gardaí appeal for information about missing woman

Gardaí seek help in locating man missing from Enniscorthy

#IETownHall event: Kelleher accused of 'selling-out' pro-life support over 8th Amendment

Mental health patients lacking key healthcare


Lifestyle

A definitive(ish) ranking of all the animal prints

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, May 15, 2019

    • 20
    • 21
    • 25
    • 28
    • 33
    • 39
    • 3

Full Lotto draw results »