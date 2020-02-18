Exporters Association: Irish companies impacted by coronavirus

The chief executive of the Irish Exporters Association has warned that a number of Irish companies are going to be impacted by the coronavirus.

Simon McKeever told RTÉ radio’s News at One that markets are being affected by the virus as it is difficult to get items into and out of China. He also said that members are also beginning to see a slow down in payments from China as businesses have closed because of the virus.

The lack of components from China will have an impact at micro level for a number of Irish companies, he said as the production of source items has come to a halt.

It’s not easy to find alternatives in such a short period of time.

His members are saying that the difficulties caused by the virus will have “an acute impact” in four to six weeks and even if the peak of the virus has passed, there could still be a six to eight week tail back as logistical systems get back on line.

Freight companies are also having to ship into other countries as Chinese ports are full, he said.

Meanwhile, a small number of Irish people are on board two cruise ships where the virus has been detected, the government said.

Simon Coveney said his Department of Foreign Affairs was in contact with citizens on the Diamond Princess in Japan and the Westerdam off Cambodia.

Hundreds of people in China have died from the infection, known as Covid-19, which has struck down thousands.

Among the deaths was Wuhan health chief Liu Zhiming, who had mobilised all the resources of his hospital in the city’s Wuchang district since the outbreak began to deal with the thousands of sick people arriving daily, threatening to overwhelm the local healthcare system.

That dedication appears to have cost him his life, with Wuhan’s health bureau announcing on Tuesday that he became infected and died despite “all-out” attempts to save him.

- Additional reporting Digital Desk