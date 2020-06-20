Expert: One in a million chance of randomly contracting Covid-19

There is a one in a million chance of randomly contracting Covid-19, according to an infectious disease expert.

However people are still being advised to wear masks on public transport, in shops and where two metres social distancing isn't possible.

Professor Sam McConkey from the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland (RCSI) says the progress the country has made has led to this point.

He said: “Even the small number of cases, the 10 or 15 cases a day that we’re seeing, most of those are known contacts of clusters and households and workplaces.

“Whether it’s nursing home or hospital or meat factory, where there’s already known to be cases.

“So the risk of just someone in the street in the community unexpectedly showing up with it is around the one in a million per day, which is great.”

Last night, it was announced that hairdressers and barbers will reopen on June 29, and gatherings of up to 50 people indoors will be allowed after the government brought forward a series of relaxation measures.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said that after studying advice from the National Public Health and Emergency Team (NPHET), Cabinet approved the rephasing of the road map.

Mr Varadkar said that, apart from some exceptions, most things are now being moved to phase three beginning on June 29.

These include the reopening of churches and places of worship, gyms, cinemas, leisure facilities, hairdressers, beauticians and barber shops.

Mr Varadkar also said that all sporting activities, including close contact sports, can recommence.

While people are still advised to work from home if they can, mass gatherings of people will be limited to 50 people indoors and 200 people outdoors in phase three.

This will rise to 100 people indoors and 500 people outdoors on July 20.

Prof McConkey said he was "delighted" that the government has moved some phases forward but said the public still had a responsibility to maintain social distancing and wear face coverings.

He told Newstalk: "I'm delighted that the Government have opened up many of our businesses and allowed us to do sports and things.

"That's contingent on us still maintaining personal responsibility for doing a number of things.

"One is wearing masks anytime we're possibly coming within two metres of others, so especially indoors in shops, or even in workplaces.

"Or on public transport we should all be wearing our masks - carrying them around in our pocket and wearing them whenever we're in close proximity to others."

- additional reporting by Press Association