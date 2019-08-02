News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Everything you need to know about the new 'broadcasting charge'

By Fiachra Ó Cionnaith

Irish Examiner Political Correspondent

Friday, August 02, 2019 - 05:47 PM

Here is everything you need to know about the new "broadcasting charge" which is set to replace the TV licence fee.

What is changing?

Under the current system, anyone with a TV is meant to pay €160 a year for a TV licence.

However, from 2024, this system will be replaced by a "device" licence which will widen the net to include anyone watching shows on their phones or laptops.

Why are they doing this?

The Government has blamed that oldest of political mudguards: a working group.

However, they also say new technology means a TV-only licence is no longer suitable and that doing nothing risks RTE's financial future.

This all sounds vaguely familiar...

It should. Former Labour communications ministers Pat Rabbitte and Alex White tried - and failed - to introduce a near identical "household charge" during the 2011-2016 Fine Gael-Labour government.

I'm already paying the TV licence, what do these changes mean for me?

Nothing. The "licence" will just be expanded to all your devices at no extra cost, at least for now.

I'm not paying the TV licence because I only watch stations and Netflix on my phone or laptop, what does this mean?

Bad news. From 2024 you will be obliged to pay the charge as the law will say the devices can access a public service station.

I only use my phone or laptop to watch non-RTÉ shows. Do I still have to pay?

Yes. Communications Minister Richard Bruton said on Friday: "I don't believe we should be exempting people".

Is there any way to avoid paying the charge?

No. If you have a TV, phone or laptop, you will have to pay.

What if I do not have a phone, laptop or TV?

You will have to be able to prove this to officials - although presumably not by text or e-mail.

We have a number of laptops and phones in my house. Do I have to pay for each one?

Mr Bruton rejected this suggestion on Friday, saying it would be "very unfair".

Realistically, how can they police the new system?

Good question. Currently, TV licence inspectors can check for aerial signals. However, this will not be possible with phones or laptops.

Mr Bruton tried to explain the "challenge" away by referencing future technologies - which all sounds a bit, well, Brexit-y.

Why the delay until 2024?

Officially, the delay will give experts time to work out details.

However, cynics have noted that it also means the current Government has kicked the issue so far down the road it becomes its successor's problem.

What happens between now and 2024?

The Government will be putting the existing TV licence system - currently run by An Post - up for public tender.

This means private firms may start collecting the fee.

That sounds like a debt collection agency.

It does. Mr Bruton said any winning bidder will have to meet set standards.

However, officials have repeatedly said they are unhappy with the 12% evasion rate.

Forget about new systems and debt collectors. If RTÉ wants more money, why don't presenters take pay cuts?

RTÉ says it has cut salaries and now will not be able to continue operating unless changes are made.

Bottom line: You're paying.

