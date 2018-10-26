Home»Breaking News»ireland

Eric Zhi Ying Xue faces 'no imminent threat of deportation', says Simon Harris

Friday, October 26, 2018 - 05:27 PM
By Conall Ó Fátharta
Irish Examiner Reporter

Health minister Simon Harris has said that Bray schoolboy Eric Zhi Ying Xue faces "no imminent threat of deportation".

The nine-year-old is a fourth class student in St Cronan's school in Bray and, although born in Ireland, he is not a citizen. He had been facing deportation.

Eric's mother arrived in Ireland 12 years ago but was served a deportation order in 2015. Despite appealing the decision on numerous occasions, her final appeal was rejected in June.

However, speaking on The Last Word on Today FM, health minister Simon Harris said he had some "good news" for the family.

READ MORE: #Aras18: Voter turnout slow across the country for election and referendum

“I’ve just got some good news, very recently from the Department of Justice, which I’ve conveyed to Eric’s family, that there is no imminent threat of deportation. That’s all I ever called for, that’s all Eric’s family ever asked for, was an opportunity for a humanitarian review of the case to take place”

“The idea that a nine-year-old boy who is as much from Wicklow as I am, as much from Ireland as I am would be told that he is 'going back' to China, a country he had never been to was simply ludicrous," he said.


KEYWORDS

Eric Zhi Ying Xue

More in this Section

Measures addressing short-term lettings needed 'sooner rather than later'

Ireland third most expensive EU country for night out

Bank holiday weekend to be 10 degrees colder than last weekend

Central Bank launching Dracula coin to honour Bram Stoker


Breaking Stories

New body fat measure successfully trialled to tackle childhood obesity

Music that inspires hymn this jazz weekend

Seán Ó Muimhneacháin's finest work songs come alive

Time it is a-changing: Calling time on turning the clocks back and forward

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 24, 2018

    • 8
    • 19
    • 24
    • 29
    • 42
    • 45
    • 7

Full Lotto draw results »