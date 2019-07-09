News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

EPA: Nitrogen in Dublin air may be public health risk

By Ryan O’Neill
Tuesday, July 09, 2019 - 05:45 AM

The levels of nitrogen dioxide (NO2) present in Dublin’s air may pose a public health risk, a report indicates.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) report, Urban Environmental Indicators — Nitrogen Dioxide Levels in Dublin, suggests that some areas of the capital have high levels of air pollution and may be over the statutory EU limit of NO2.

The report presents new evidence from indicative monitoring and dispersion modelling in Dublin, and identifies the M50 motorway, the entrance and exit of the port tunnel, and certain city-centre streets as areas where NO2 levels may exceed the annual EU limit value of 40 micrograms per cubic metre (40 g/m3) for the yearly average.

NO2 can affect the throat and lungs, and exposure to high levels over short periods can aggravate respiratory diseases, particularly asthma, leading to respiratory symptoms.

Longer exposures may contribute to the development of asthma and potentially increase susceptibility to respiratory infections.

People with asthma, as well as children and the elderly, are generally at greater risk for the health effects of NO2.

Levels of NO2 in Ireland have been increasing due to growth in traffic numbers, with the pollutant identifiable by its brown colour.

Traffic emissions are the main source of nitrogen oxides (including nitrogen dioxide) in Ireland, along with electricity-generating stations and industry.

Dr Ciara McMahon, EPA programme manager, said the report is a “cause of concern, given the known health impacts on people’s respiratory systems” from NO2.

She added that the public in Ireland “must be supported in taking clean transport choices if we want to reduce nitrogen dioxide concentrations in the air we breathe”.

Dr McMahon added: “The climate action measures recently put forward by Government for the transport sector in Dublin can also act to reduce harmful, health-impacting pollutants such as nitrogen dioxide.

This report is a further call for co-ordinated action to tackle transport emissions in Dublin.

Minister for Communications, Climate Action and Environment Richard Bruton called the findings of the report “very concerning”.

He said it underlined the need to implement the Government’s Climate Action Plan, which he said included “a number of actions which will have a significant impact on reducing emissions and improving air quality.”

Minister for Transport, Sport and Tourism Shane Ross also said the report was a “matter of great concern”.

He added that investment in cleaner buses, electrifying Dublin commuter rail and providing incentives for taxis to make the switch to electric were ongoing.

Both ministers said their respective departments would be bringing the relevant bodies together to develop a plan to improve the air quality in Dublin.

READ MORE

Committee may visit Naval HQ to assess staffing

More on this topic

High benzos rate for inner city and suburbs than in county

Bantry General Hospital has highest death rate for patients who suffer heart attacks

Stroke deaths at record low in Ireland

10-fold hike in cases of mumps

TrafficNitrogen DioxideDublinHealthTOPIC: Health

More in this Section

Vet suspended for misconduct after giving woman wrong ashes after cremating her dog

'New lower running regime' raises fears for around 100 jobs at Moneypoint

Average of 50 domestic violence applications made every day last year

Works to stabilise historic Cork buildings to begin


Lifestyle

Hall & Oates prove Marquee draw for final night

Designs on you: The benefits of hiring a professional to achieve your dream interior

Wedding of the Week: Love at first sight for Doneraile bride

Snow laughing matter as 17 women trek the Arctic in aid of DEBRA Ireland

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 06, 2019

  • 7
  • 14
  • 17
  • 19
  • 27
  • 31
  • 10

Full Lotto draw results »