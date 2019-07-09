EPA: Nitrogen in Dublin air may be public health risk

The levels of nitrogen dioxide (NO2) present in Dublin’s air may pose a public health risk, a report indicates.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) report, Urban Environmental Indicators — Nitrogen Dioxide Levels in Dublin, suggests that some areas of the capital have high levels of air pollution and may be over the statutory EU limit of NO2.

The report presents new evidence from indicative monitoring and dispersion modelling in Dublin, and identifies the M50 motorway, the entrance and exit of the port tunnel, and certain city-centre streets as areas where NO2 levels may exceed the annual EU limit value of 40 micrograms per cubic metre (40 g/m3) for the yearly average.

NO2 can affect the throat and lungs, and exposure to high levels over short periods can aggravate respiratory diseases, particularly asthma, leading to respiratory symptoms.

Longer exposures may contribute to the development of asthma and potentially increase susceptibility to respiratory infections.

People with asthma, as well as children and the elderly, are generally at greater risk for the health effects of NO2.

Levels of NO2 in Ireland have been increasing due to growth in traffic numbers, with the pollutant identifiable by its brown colour.

Traffic emissions are the main source of nitrogen oxides (including nitrogen dioxide) in Ireland, along with electricity-generating stations and industry.

Dr Ciara McMahon, EPA programme manager, said the report is a “cause of concern, given the known health impacts on people’s respiratory systems” from NO2.

She added that the public in Ireland “must be supported in taking clean transport choices if we want to reduce nitrogen dioxide concentrations in the air we breathe”.

Dr McMahon added: “The climate action measures recently put forward by Government for the transport sector in Dublin can also act to reduce harmful, health-impacting pollutants such as nitrogen dioxide.

This report is a further call for co-ordinated action to tackle transport emissions in Dublin.

Minister for Communications, Climate Action and Environment Richard Bruton called the findings of the report “very concerning”.

He said it underlined the need to implement the Government’s Climate Action Plan, which he said included “a number of actions which will have a significant impact on reducing emissions and improving air quality.”

Minister for Transport, Sport and Tourism Shane Ross also said the report was a “matter of great concern”.

He added that investment in cleaner buses, electrifying Dublin commuter rail and providing incentives for taxis to make the switch to electric were ongoing.

Both ministers said their respective departments would be bringing the relevant bodies together to develop a plan to improve the air quality in Dublin.