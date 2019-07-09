EPA issues Dublin air pollution warning

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has raised concerns over potentially dangerous levels of air pollution in Dublin, including nitrogen dioxide (NO2) levels that surpass the annual EU limit.

The report has indicated that NO2 pollution levels are highest at urban traffic locations, with some locations at risk of exceeding the statutory EU limit for nitrogen dioxide (NO2).

Areas including certain city centre streets, the M50 motorway and the entrance and exit of the Dublin Port Tunnel have all been flagged as having potentially high levels of NO2, which is mainly produced by traffic emissions.

NO2 can affect the throat and lungs, and exposures to high levels over short periods can aggravate respiratory diseases, particularly asthma, leading to respiratory symptoms. Longer exposures may contribute to the development of asthma and potentially increase susceptibility to respiratory infections.

The EPA, which carried out the research using indicative monitoring and modelling in Dublin last year, has said co-ordinated action is needed including moving to cleaner modes of public transport, expanding the recharging network for electric vehicles, and establishing low-emissions zones.

The report added that if further monitoring confirms that the EU limit values of NO2 have been exceeded, local authorities in Dublin and its suburbs will be legally required to prepare air quality action plans to address the causes and provide solutions in the affected areas.

A new permanent monitoring station near Heuston Station was installed last year, and a second opens on Pearse St this summer.