News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

EPA issues Dublin air pollution warning

An aerial view of Dublin
By Ryan O’Neill
Tuesday, July 09, 2019 - 10:15 AM

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has raised concerns over potentially dangerous levels of air pollution in Dublin, including nitrogen dioxide (NO2) levels that surpass the annual EU limit.

The report has indicated that NO2 pollution levels are highest at urban traffic locations, with some locations at risk of exceeding the statutory EU limit for nitrogen dioxide (NO2).

Areas including certain city centre streets, the M50 motorway and the entrance and exit of the Dublin Port Tunnel have all been flagged as having potentially high levels of NO2, which is mainly produced by traffic emissions.

NO2 can affect the throat and lungs, and exposures to high levels over short periods can aggravate respiratory diseases, particularly asthma, leading to respiratory symptoms. Longer exposures may contribute to the development of asthma and potentially increase susceptibility to respiratory infections.

The EPA, which carried out the research using indicative monitoring and modelling in Dublin last year, has said co-ordinated action is needed including moving to cleaner modes of public transport, expanding the recharging network for electric vehicles, and establishing low-emissions zones.

The report added that if further monitoring confirms that the EU limit values of NO2 have been exceeded, local authorities in Dublin and its suburbs will be legally required to prepare air quality action plans to address the causes and provide solutions in the affected areas.

A new permanent monitoring station near Heuston Station was installed last year, and a second opens on Pearse St this summer.

READ MORE

'It destroys our privacy rights' - Irish group against police using facial recognition

More on this topic

Climate activists glue themselves to Dept of Climate Action building in Dublin

Climate activists protest during Environment Minister’s speech

'Nothing but lies' - Brid Smith threatens legal action against Government for blocking climate Bill

Green generations: Elders for the Earth join forces with green teens

TOPIC: Climate change

More in this Section

'New lower running regime' raises fears for around 100 jobs at Moneypoint

Average of 50 domestic violence applications made every day last year

Works to stabilise historic Cork buildings to begin

Justice Minister claims FG 'not hiding behind anything' by refusing to publish Maria Bailey swing case report


Lifestyle

Hall & Oates prove Marquee draw for final night

Designs on you: The benefits of hiring a professional to achieve your dream interior

Wedding of the Week: Love at first sight for Doneraile bride

Snow laughing matter as 17 women trek the Arctic in aid of DEBRA Ireland

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 06, 2019

  • 7
  • 14
  • 17
  • 19
  • 27
  • 31
  • 10

Full Lotto draw results »