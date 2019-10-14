News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Emergency services respond to flash floods in Douglas and Cork city

Emergency services respond to flash floods in Douglas and Cork city
Picture: Cllr Mary Rose Desmond
By Eoin English

Irish Examiner Reporter

Monday, October 14, 2019 - 11:54 PM

Emergency services have been praised for a swift response to flash floods in the Douglas village area of Cork city tonight. Initial reports suggest the flooding was confined to a few roads, with businesses escaping without major damage.

The suburb is still dealing with the fallout from the closure of its village shopping centre following a fire in August. Units of the city fire brigade have spent the last few hours pumping the flood waters away while council worker freed drains.

It is understood the Douglas river burst its banks at the Church Rd side of Douglas Village Community Park, following several hours of sustained and heavy rainfall this evening.

Eye-witness Alan Barry, said at this stage, the flood waters appear to be receding quickly thanks to the combined efforts of the fire fighters and council crews.

It is understood that main street is already clear and passable.

A large flood relief scheme has been prepared for Douglas, to include works to minimise flood risk from the Douglas river in the park area, to reduce flood risk from the Grange stream in Donnybrook through works to include the removal of trash screens, culvert replacement and channel regrading, and also to reduce flood risk from the Tramore River by conducting works to the rear of St Patrick's Woollen Mills.

Earlier: M8 closed between Mitchelstown and Cahir due to flooding

A section of the M8 motorway between Cork and Dublin is closed this evening due to severe flooding.

The road is closed between J12 Mitchelstown North and J11 Cahir South due to flooding near Skeheenarinky, Co Tipperary.

Footage from the scene earlier this evening showed cars backed up along the motorway with the road impassible due to surface water on one side.

Local diversions are in place.

It comes as a status yellow rainfall warning remains in effect for all of Connacht and eight other counties until midnight.

Met Éireann is warning of heavy rainfall across the province as well as in Longford, Offaly, Westmeath, Clare, Cork, Limerick, Tipperary, and Waterford.

The weather is causing localised flooding in many areas, with parts of Cork city among those affected.

READ MORE

‘Dangerous element’ moved into Cork tented village in weeks before man was killed

More on this topic

Gardaí confirm probe into death of homeless man in Cork is now a murder inquiryGardaí confirm probe into death of homeless man in Cork is now a murder inquiry

Divers to focus on areas of interest in search for missing Kodie HealyDivers to focus on areas of interest in search for missing Kodie Healy

Major search continues for missing Cork fishermanMajor search continues for missing Cork fisherman

'It made our hearts brighter on hard days knowing how loved our mother was''It made our hearts brighter on hard days knowing how loved our mother was'


TOPIC: Cork

More in this Section

First longer Luas tram up and running on Green LineFirst longer Luas tram up and running on Green Line

Beef talks paused due to protestorsBeef talks paused due to protestors

Compensating victims of historic abuse in the North ‘remains a big priority’Compensating victims of historic abuse in the North ‘remains a big priority’

Don't succumb to the narrative of fear: Priest hits out at growing opposition to asylum seekersDon't succumb to the narrative of fear: Priest hits out at growing opposition to asylum seekers


Lifestyle

Fiann Ó Nualláin follows in the footsteps of the Fianna as he explores a province’s hills and vales.Munster marvels: Plants that are unique to a province

Cupid must be something of a motoring enthusiast, as he had most definitely steered his way in the neighbourhood when Amie Gould and Shane O’Neill met at the Rally of the Lakes 12 years ago.Wedding of the Week: Cupid steers couple to right track

When it comes to podcasting, all it takes is one idea — and who knows where it can take you.Podcast Corner: Crimes and creatures rule at Cork’s first podcast fest

Claymation meets science fiction in this enchanting film, writes Esther McCarthy.Latest Shaun adventure is out of this world

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 12, 2019

  • 1
  • 23
  • 27
  • 33
  • 42
  • 44
  • 31

Full Lotto draw results »