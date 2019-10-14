Emergency services respond to flash floods in Douglas and Cork city

Emergency services have been praised for a swift response to flash floods in the Douglas village area of Cork city tonight. Initial reports suggest the flooding was confined to a few roads, with businesses escaping without major damage.

The suburb is still dealing with the fallout from the closure of its village shopping centre following a fire in August. Units of the city fire brigade have spent the last few hours pumping the flood waters away while council worker freed drains.

It is understood the Douglas river burst its banks at the Church Rd side of Douglas Village Community Park, following several hours of sustained and heavy rainfall this evening.

Eye-witness Alan Barry, said at this stage, the flood waters appear to be receding quickly thanks to the combined efforts of the fire fighters and council crews.

It is understood that main street is already clear and passable.

A large flood relief scheme has been prepared for Douglas, to include works to minimise flood risk from the Douglas river in the park area, to reduce flood risk from the Grange stream in Donnybrook through works to include the removal of trash screens, culvert replacement and channel regrading, and also to reduce flood risk from the Tramore River by conducting works to the rear of St Patrick's Woollen Mills.

A section of the M8 motorway between Cork and Dublin is closed this evening due to severe flooding.

The road is closed between J12 Mitchelstown North and J11 Cahir South due to flooding near Skeheenarinky, Co Tipperary.

Footage from the scene earlier this evening showed cars backed up along the motorway with the road impassible due to surface water on one side.

Local diversions are in place.

It comes as a status yellow rainfall warning remains in effect for all of Connacht and eight other counties until midnight.

Met Éireann is warning of heavy rainfall across the province as well as in Longford, Offaly, Westmeath, Clare, Cork, Limerick, Tipperary, and Waterford.

The weather is causing localised flooding in many areas, with parts of Cork city among those affected.