Emergency powers for gardaí expected to come into effect this week

The Justice Minister is hopeful regulations giving effect to emergency powers for the gardaí will be finalised this week.

Legislation to allow gardaí to have new powers throughout the COVID-19 crisis have been signed into law but they are not yet able to enforce them.

Officers are currently policing the streets without resorting to forcing people to go home but they can advise.

Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan explains why there is a delay in drafting these regulations.

"These are complex regulations, these are regulations that are obviously interfering with rights that have long been enjoyed so they are not put together lightly," said Minister Flanagan.

"My department has been working closely with the Department of Health in ensuring the completion of the regulations which I expect to take place over the coming days."