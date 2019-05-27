Elections2019: Washed up by the Green tide, sun sets on Sinn Féin’s new dawn

Sinn Féin, the party which prides itself as being the voice of the people, has been left speechless after the local and EU elections.

While it captured the public mood and in turn won a massive amount of number 1 votes back in 2014, this time around it has drastically misjudged the electorate.

A series of missteps — from a poor presidential campaign last year, to its stance on climate action which is now clearly at odds with the public, to bullying allegations — has already resulted in significant seats losses across the country.

Mary-Lou McDonald didn’t have to utter a word when she turned up at the RDS count centre on Saturday afternoon — the shock and disappointment was etched all over her face.

When the Sinn Féin leader did speak to journalists, she did so with a hoarse voice — it summed it all up really.

Just over a year ago, Sinn Féin were heralding a new era where they might at last gain the support of middle-class voters who have always been cautious of backing the party.

The change of leadership after more than 30 years was a signal that the party was moving away from the Troubles and its perceived links to the IRA.

But Ms McDonald has not only failed to harness the support of middle Ireland, she failed to gain any momentum and instead has seen the traditional Sinn Féin support base eroded, with many of the seats gained in working-class areas in Dublin and Cork disappearing.

Ms McDonald now faces a massive challenge after presiding over two disastrous elections for her party.

While the poor result of just 6.3% of first preference votes received by its presidential candidate Liadh Ní Riada was partially dismissed due to the overwhelming support gained by Michael D Higgins, there will be no denying the figures in the local and EU elections.

Sinn Féin will now have to take a long hard look at where exactly it is going wrong.

Arriving in the Nemo Rangers count centre in Cork yesterday with Ms Ní Riada, who will be fighting to retain her seat in Ireland South, Ms McDonald was clear that as leader the buck stops with her: “It is now my duty to lead.”

As the Green Party is now surfing a political wave, these elections have left Sinn Féin at sea.

But unlike many of her political rivals who were rushing to greenwash themselves in the wake of the vote, Ms McDonald remained adamant that carbon taxes should not be introduced.

Nor did she seem open to moving on any other party policy.

“We are an Irish republican party; we are a party of social justice and equality; we are a party of Irish unity, those are our fundamentals and no, I don’t believe that any of that needs to change or will change,” she said.

Count Staff pictured sorting out some of the ballot papers at the European Election Ireland South Count in Nemo Rangers GAA Club. Picture: Howard Crowdy

The party, which has always been keen to highlight its close community links and activism on the ground, is now struggling to speak to voters.

They can put it down to a Green surge or a lack of turnout in certain areas, but the reality is it simply failed to judge the mood of the people.

“I do think that we need to reflect on how we connect those issues for the communities that we serve,” Ms McDonald said.

“So of course we have to reflect, but we are Sinn Féin; we are Irish republicans; that was the case 100 years ago, that is the case today, that’s the constant, that won’t ever change,” she said.

“We have to examine now how we can be more effective, how we can be more successful, how we can bring more people with us on issues that I believe are hugely, hugely important.”

The losses on councils from Cork to Dublin, in Galway, Limerick, Offaly and Cavan, will be compounded by the fact that many of those who have robbed Sinn Féin of seats were once party members.

In Dublin, for example, Ballymun-Finglas councillor Noeleen Reilly, who left Sinn Féin last year amid assault and bullying allegations, was returned to Dublin City Council on the fifth count as an Independent.

It is easy to lead when your party is going well, but the coming days and weeks will be the real test of Ms McDonald’s leadership.