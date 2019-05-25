Elections2019: Sinn Féin's Cork City Council seats under threat from Greens

Sinn Féin could be set to lose as many as half of its seats on Cork City Council as the Green Party look set to make significant gains.

Final tallies have been completed at Nemo Rangers GAA Club ahead of the full count and it is good news for the Green Party which could be set to claim as many as four seats in Cork City Hall.

Former councillor and senator Dan Boyle and newcomers Oliver Moran, Lorna Bogue and Colette Finn all look to be in a strong position after the tallies.

The Labour Party also look set for a return to the council after being wiped out in 2014. John Maher, the party's candidate in the North-East ward has performed strongly in the tallies. However, it looks like much of the centre-left vote has backed green candidates instead of Labour in other parts of the city.

The tallies make for good reading for Fianna Fail, too, with the party confident of retaining all ten of its seats. The tallies indicate that the party could top the poll in both northside wards and it is likely to perform strongly in each of the southside constituencies too.

Cllr Kenneth O'Flynn has almost secured a quota on the first run, while former Lord Mayor Tony Fitzgerald is in a strong position too.

Fine Gael look well positioned to claim at least one seat in every constituency, with former Lord Mayor Des Cahill not far off a quota on the tallies alone, while it is good news for county Councillor Derry Canty, who looks set to top the poll in Cork City South-West. He is moving into the City as part of the extension of the boundary to include Ballincollig.

Anxious faces as the count continues at the Local Election Count in Nemo Rangers GAA Sports Centre. Picture: Howard Crowdy

It has been a mixed day for smaller parties and Independents too. While Lord Mayor of Cork Cllr Mick Finn looks sure to top the poll in Cork City South-Central for the second election running, it has been more of a challenge for Cllr Paudie Dineen to retain his seat.

Solidarity councillor Fiona Ryan could be in a position to retain her seat in Cork City North-West but there is likely to be more of a battle in North-East, with the Workers Party and the other far left candidates splitting the vote there.

For Sinn Fein, it has been a disappointing day. After dominating the northside of the city in 2014, the party is set to lose three or four seats based on the tallies. While councillors Thomas Gould and Kenneth Collins look strong, Cllr Fiona Kerins, Cllr Mick Nugent and Cllr Chris O'Leary look set to face a battle to retain their seats.

Turnout throughout the city was low. Each of three southside constituencies recorded less than 50%, while Cork City North-West saw just 40.72%.