Elections2019: Mary Rose Desmond becomes first sitting county councillor to be elected in the newly-expanded City Council

Fianna Fáil councillor Mary Rose Desmond has made history after becoming the first sitting county councillor to be elected in the newly-expanded Cork City Council.
She was elected on the sixth count in the Cork South-East local electoral area (LEA), receiving 2,294 votes. She is the second councillor elected to the LEA after Fine Gael’s Des Cahill.
Ms Desmond, who was previously a member of Cork County Council, had to fight for a seat in the city council after her home base of Douglas became part of the new city boundary, which is due to take effect next week.
“The boundary change was a challenge and a worry, so I’m ecstatic to be the first county councillor over the line,” she said.
“It was very much an unknown going in this time, so I’m very relieved, it’s a good day. It’ll be different demographically, but I have good connections with some of the old city area. I’ve done a lot of work down in the lower Harbour and Passage, and I suppose that’ll shift now, certainly into working in areas like Togher, Leghnamore and Blackrock/Mahon. People’s issues are similar, and the focus now will be on getting to work.”