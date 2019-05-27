NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Election 2019 home
Home»ireland»ELECTIONS 2019

#Elections 2019: Cork rejects directly elected mayor

By Eoin English

Irish Examiner Reporter

Monday, May 27, 2019 - 03:46 PM

Voters in Cork city have rejected proposals for a directly elected Lord Mayor.

The results, which were declared this afternoon, show that 33,364 voted in favour, with 34,347, voted against the proposal - 983 in the difference.

It follows a nail-biting count in the plebiscite today which saw the number of yes votes match the no votes throughout the six-hour count.

It was nip and tuck until the last hour of the count when the 'no' vote edged ahead.

With this vote, Cork has joined Waterford in rejecting the plebiscite.

The one bundle in Cork which made the difference in the mayoral plebiscite. Picture: Dan Linehan

Meanwhile, Limerick voted in favour of the proposal with 52.4 support.

More to follow

More on this topic

#Elections2019: Sinn Féin 'in trouble' if general election is called, MEP candidate says

#Elections2019: Gogglebox star becomes first migrant Councillor in Meath

Eamon Ryan outlines Green Party's key demands for potential coalition partners

#Elections2019: No regrets over FG three candidate strategy, Clune insists

TOPIC: Elections 2019