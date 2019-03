A man in his 70s has been left seriously injured after an assault in Co Cork in the early hours of this morning.

Gardaí are investigating the incident which happened in a car park in Sleaveen East in Macroom.

A man in his 30s was arrested at the scene and is currently detained at Bandon Garda Station where he can be held for up to 24 hours.

The victim was taken to Cork University Hospital with serious injuries.

Gardaí in Macroom are appealing for witnesses to contact them.