Elderly couple taken to hospital after attempted burglary by woman in Donegal

The couple were taken to nearby Letterkenny University Hospital after their ordeal where it is understood they were treated for some cuts and the severe shock of their ordeal. Pic: North West Newspix
By Stephen Maguire
Sunday, June 14, 2020 - 03:40 PM

An elderly couple were hospitalised after they were beaten during an attempted burglary at their home in Letterkenny, Co Donegal in the early hours of this morning.

The couple, who are in their 70s, were at their home at Coolboy when they were attacked just after 7am.

A lone raider, understood to be a woman, entered the house and threatened the couple.

During the robbery it is understood one of them was attacked with an ashtray before the raider escaped and the couple were able to call gardaí.

A sum of cash and also some property was taken during the raid.

The couple were taken to nearby Letterkenny University Hospital after their ordeal where it is understood they were treated for some cuts and the severe shock of their ordeal.

They were released from hospital this afternoon.

Gardaí sealed off the house and carried out a full forensic examination of the area.

Other officers are carrying out house-to-house enquiries to see if anybody noticed anybody in the area before the robbery.

Gardaí confirmed they are investigating a burglary in the area.

A spokesman said "Gardaí are investigating a burglary that occurred at a property in Coolboy, Letterkenny this morning at approximately 7am.

"A sum of cash and property was taken from the premises. No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing."

Local county councillor Gerry McMonagle, who is chairman of the Joint Policing Committee, said he was horrified by the attack.

"I am horrified by this attack as are all of the local community.

"It may have been early in the morning but it would have been bright.

To break into somebody's home is bad enough but to beat and threaten them as well is just disgusting.

"There is absolutely no excuse for this and especially during a pandemic.

"This poor couple will have to live with this ordeal for the rest of their lives now.

"I would appeal to anybody who may have been in this area, although it is remote, and who may have seen anything suspicious to contact the Gardai," he said.

Anybody with any information is asked to contact either Milford Garda Station or Letterkenny Garda station.

crimeburglary

