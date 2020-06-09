Early Childhood Ireland publishes checklist to be met for return of childcare services in Ireland

The wellbeing of babies, children, and staff must be paramount when it comes to re-opening childcare facilities.
That is according to Early Childhood Ireland which has published a checklist for the government before re-opening the sector.
The group says staffing levels need to be maintained at pre-coronavirus numbers and investment in the sector must not drop over the coming months or years.
Frances Byrne, Director of Policy and Advocacy at Early Childhood Ireland says the re-opening must be sustainable and safe.
She says: "The government can act now to save the childcare sector and in turn support other sectors in our economy. By taking this checklist on board, they can ensure the sector not only re-opens safely but does so in a way that guarantees its long-term sustainability."
“We are hearing from our members that parents need reassurance that the wellbeing of their children will be prioritised in the re-opening proposals put forward to date.
"At the same time, providers are facing huge costs to restructure their premises and business models and ensure their staff are kept safely employed.
"However, we’ve had no firm indication from Government as to what level of financial support will be available to them."
The published checklist states:
- The health, safety and wellbeing of babies, children and staff must be paramount.
- Approaches must be child-centred. For example, the attendance of children should not be linked to the labour market status of their parents or guardians.
- Each proposal considered during the re-opening phase must pass a long-term sustainability test. If, for example, public health advice dictates a reduction in capacity (hours or children), then a viable financial response will need to be implemented with it.
- Staffing levels within the sector as a whole must be maintained as they were on 11th March 2020, at least.
- The approach to reopening must maintain the ‘First 5’ strategy’s goal that access to quality care and education is based on a progressive universalism model, combining universalism with the targeting of resources at those who have special needs for support or protection.
- There will be no regressing on the key underpinnings of quality, including minimum regulatory qualifications and staff-to-child ratios.
- Providers will need to maintain relationships with families who may need to curtail their involvement with settings and / or have it curtailed, owing to public health measures.
- Overall funding levels and investment in early years and school-age care must not be reduced.
- The diversity of provision within the early years and school-age sector must be considered. A ‘one size fits all’ approach will fail. For this reason and others, it is critical that consultation with providers and key stakeholders continues into and beyond the reopening phases.