Early Childhood Ireland publishes checklist to be met for return of childcare services in Ireland

The wellbeing of babies, children, and staff must be paramount when it comes to re-opening childcare facilities.

That is according to Early Childhood Ireland which has published a checklist for the government before re-opening the sector.

The group says staffing levels need to be maintained at pre-coronavirus numbers and investment in the sector must not drop over the coming months or years.

Frances Byrne, Director of Policy and Advocacy at Early Childhood Ireland says the re-opening must be sustainable and safe.

She says: "The government can act now to save the childcare sector and in turn support other sectors in our economy. By taking this checklist on board, they can ensure the sector not only re-opens safely but does so in a way that guarantees its long-term sustainability."

“We are hearing from our members that parents need reassurance that the wellbeing of their children will be prioritised in the re-opening proposals put forward to date.

"At the same time, providers are facing huge costs to restructure their premises and business models and ensure their staff are kept safely employed.

"However, we’ve had no firm indication from Government as to what level of financial support will be available to them."

The published checklist states: