Dublin teacher donates school's PPE equipment to health staff

Schools are being encouraged to donate leftover personal protective equipment to healthcare staff.

A Dublin teacher yesterday got permission from her school's management to bring the PPE to Connolly Hospital in Blanchardstown.

Amy Doolan got 40 bottles of anti-bacterial soap, goggles and 6,000 pairs of gloves and brought them to the facility.

She is now encouraging others to follow her lead.

“I think schools would have a large quantity of equipment in their labs, like in their presses and in their storerooms, that they may not even realise," she said.

“Like today [Monday] 6,000 pairs of gloves - that’s a large quantity that Connolly Hospital are delighted to receive to protect their front line workers.”

Meanwhile, the President is urging people to "stay patient" with the restrictions aimed at slowing the spread of Covid-19.

In a statement last night, Michael D Higgins called on people to "stay the course" and show solidarity by keeping our distance.

He said what people are being asked to do now will bear fruit in the weeks ahead.

He also praised the efforts of health workers and those in essential services and expressed his sympathies to people who have lost loved ones to the virus.