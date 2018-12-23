Dublin shooting victim named; Gardaí appeal for public's help after body found in driveway

Latest: Gardaí have launched a murder investigation and appealed for information following the shooting dead of Eric Fowler in West Dublin.

The 34-year-old was gunned down outside his home in Blanchardstown's Blakestown Cottages last night. His body was found in the driveway. He had been shot a number of times, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A car, believed to have been used in the incident, was later found burnt out in Clonee.

Investigating officers believe two people were involved in the killing, and are looking into possible links to an ongoing gangland feud.

Garda Superintendent Liam Carolan said confirmed a murder investigation is underway with an incident room at Blanchardstown garda station.

Gardaí today asked for information on three specific points:

Gardaí would like to speak to anyone who was in the vicinity of Blakestown Cottages, Blakestown Road, Hartstown Park and St. Peregrines GAA Club yesterday between the hours of 5pm and 7pm. Any drivers who travelled the Blakestown Road during 5pm and 7pm particularly vehicles with dash cameras.

Gardaí are trying to trace the movements of a silver Volkswagen Jetta with the registration plate 06-MH-3192 from Tuesday, December 18 until 7pm last night.

The Volkswagen Jetta was then found burnt out at Rusheeney Crescent Clonee, Dublin 15 at 7pm. Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have seen people fleeing from this car, or any other suspicious activity in the Rusheeney area in the days leading up to this murder.

Earlier: 'At least two' involved in fatal Dublin shooting

A major security operation is underway after a man was shot dead last night in Dublin.

The victim, a man in his 30s, was shot in the head outside a house at Blakestown Cottages in Blanchardstown at about 7pm last night.

A second crime scene has been preserved in Clonee in Co Meath, where a car - a Volkswagen Jetta - was later found burnt out.

Gardaí say at least two people were involved in last night's fatal attack.

They are looking for the person who carried out the shooting, and a getaway driver, and are appealing for witnesses to contact Blanchardstown garda station on 01 6667000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

The victim was treated by emergency teams but declared dead at the scene. The body has been taken to the city mortuary from the scene, which remains sealed off this morning for a technical examination.

A second scene has also been preserved at Rushenney Estate in nearby Clonee, where a Volkswagon Jetta was found burnt out.

Gardaí at about 7pm believe it may have been involved in the earlier shooting.

They say it is too early to identify a motive but it is understood the shooting could be connected to the ongoing Hutch-Kinahan feud - or to local criminal feuds in the West Dublin area.