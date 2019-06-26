News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Dublin is still the most expensive city in the Eurozone to live in

By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, June 26, 2019 - 08:16 AM

A new study has ranked Dublin as the most expensive city in the Eurozone to live in for the second year running.

According to Mercer's new Cost of Living survey, Hong Kong is the costliest place in the world for expats.

Dublin is ranked 43rd overall, which is down 11 places from the 2018 survey, with the cost of rental accommodation influencing the capital's rank.

It is ahead of Milan (45), Paris (47) and Vienna (51).

London ranks higher than Dublin, coming in with a rank of 23.

The costliest European cities are Zurich (5), Bern (12) and Geneva (13)

Mercer's Noel O'Connor says Dublin's housing crisis is a big factor for Dublin.

"One of the major factors influencing Dublin's ranking in 2019 is the cost of rental accommodation," said Mr O'Connor.

"Rental accommodation is often the biggest cost for companies when placing an employee on assignment.

"In Dublin, the shortage of rental accommodation could negatively affect international investment as the demand for rental accommodation is at record levels.

READ MORE

House prices continue to increase, but inflation slows

"Expatriates may face serious problems in finding appropriate accommodation."

The costliest cities in the world, according to the survey, are:

  • Hong Kong, Hong Kong

  • Tokyo, Japan

  • Singapore, Singapore

  • Seoul, South Korea

  • Zurich, Switzerland

  • Shanghai, China

  • Ashgabat, Turkmenistan

  • Beijing, China

  • New York City, USA

  • Shenzhen, China

    • More on this topic

    House prices continue to increase, but inflation slows

    First-time buyers on average incomes can't afford a house in half of counties

    First-time buyers cannot afford a home in almost half of counties

    Housing charity hits out at controversial co-living proposals

    DublinEurozoneHousingTOPIC: Housing

    More in this Section

    Man tells rape trial sex was consensual

    Gsoc to investigate Garda treatment of civil employee over sick notes

    Judges’ salary boosts draws criticism

    Ireland to give €5m to help Palestinian refugees


    Lifestyle

    Hozier adds more believers to his church after Cork gig

    Simply off the wall: Your go-to guide to shelving

    Peter Dowdall shares his top 4 flower picks to add a splash of summer colour to your garden

    Ask a counsellor: ‘Why does my husband hate that our daughter’s dating a man going through divorce?’

    More From The Irish Examiner

    Examviral

    Start the search

    for your new job

    GO

    Lotto Results

    Saturday, June 22, 2019

      • 3
      • 4
      • 19
      • 32
      • 39
      • 46
      • 40

    Full Lotto draw results »