Dublin is still the most expensive city in the Eurozone to live in

A new study has ranked Dublin as the most expensive city in the Eurozone to live in for the second year running.

According to Mercer's new Cost of Living survey, Hong Kong is the costliest place in the world for expats.

Dublin is ranked 43rd overall, which is down 11 places from the 2018 survey, with the cost of rental accommodation influencing the capital's rank.

It is ahead of Milan (45), Paris (47) and Vienna (51).

London ranks higher than Dublin, coming in with a rank of 23.

The costliest European cities are Zurich (5), Bern (12) and Geneva (13)

Mercer's Noel O'Connor says Dublin's housing crisis is a big factor for Dublin.

"One of the major factors influencing Dublin's ranking in 2019 is the cost of rental accommodation," said Mr O'Connor.

"Rental accommodation is often the biggest cost for companies when placing an employee on assignment.

"In Dublin, the shortage of rental accommodation could negatively affect international investment as the demand for rental accommodation is at record levels.

"Expatriates may face serious problems in finding appropriate accommodation."

The costliest cities in the world, according to the survey, are:

Hong Kong, Hong Kong

Tokyo, Japan

Singapore, Singapore

Seoul, South Korea

Zurich, Switzerland

Shanghai, China

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan

Beijing, China

New York City, USA

Shenzhen, China