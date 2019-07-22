News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Dublin City Council announce new €630 fee for use of sandwich boards

By Digital Desk staff
Monday, July 22, 2019 - 03:18 PM

Dublin City Council has announced a new fee of €630 for the use of sandwich boards.

Businesses who use the boards to attract customers will have to make the payment or risk having their boards taken off them.

The fee will be introduced from September 1 to address the issue of clutter outside pubs, restaurants and shops.

Richard Guiney, CEO of Dublin Town said the cost of doing business in Dublin is already high.

In Dublin, people pay four times what they pay in the West End of London and multiples of what they pay in other comparable cities.

"So we think that on this one it's probably disproportionate.

"We do need to address street clutter but there's a lot of other street clutter that's not being addressed and we would question why sandwich boards are seen as the top priority."

