News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Dublin Airport weather station saw more rain in one hour today than in the whole of May

Dublin Airport weather station saw more rain in one hour today than in the whole of May
By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, June 17, 2020 - 08:28 AM

Met Éireann's weather station at Dublin Airport recorded 11.5mm of rain in just one hour between 5am and 6am.

That is more rainfall than it saw in the whole month of May.

Meteorologist Liz Walsh says the east of the country has fared worst today in terms of rain.

“A line of heavy showers came in off the Irish Sea.

“And so we’ve got about 21mm so far in Dublin Airport and Casement, looking at a further up to 10mm for the rest of the morning.” 

Meanwhile, a status yellow rainfall warning has been issued for seven counties until 2pm today.

The warning is in place for Dublin, Kildare, Longford, Louth, Meath, Cavan and Monaghan.

Met Éireann said there will be "further heavy downpours moving westwards with spot flooding".

Later today there will be bright and sunny spells “but further showers or thunderstorms will occur”.

Met Éireann says that highest temperatures will be between 17 to 20 degrees generally but a little cooler in coastal parts of the west and north.

Tomorrow will start cloudy but bright spells will emerge.

The forecaster said temperatures could hit 21 degrees but warned: “scattered showers will occur and will be most frequent in Leinster and Ulster with some heavy bursts”.

The rest of the week is looking “changeable” but Met Éireann said is likely to become breezy on the weekend.

READ MORE

Current economic challenges ‘just the end of the beginning’

More on this topic

More thunderstorms expected with status yellow warning issuedMore thunderstorms expected with status yellow warning issued

Thunderstorm warning in place for 25 counties as orange rainfall warning issuedThunderstorm warning in place for 25 counties as orange rainfall warning issued

South and south-east worst affected by power outages after lightning overnightSouth and south-east worst affected by power outages after lightning overnight

Ulster weather: Warm and muggyUlster weather: Warm and muggy

TOPIC: Weather

More in this Section

Economy ‘could take three years to return to pre-Covid activity levels’Economy ‘could take three years to return to pre-Covid activity levels’

€25m in extra supports announced for arts and culture sector€25m in extra supports announced for arts and culture sector

Leo Varadkar seeks rural indepedent support for new governmentLeo Varadkar seeks rural indepedent support for new government

'How did that extent of abuse go on for so long?': Calls for investigation into family sexual abuse case 'How did that extent of abuse go on for so long?': Calls for investigation into family sexual abuse case


Lifestyle

The best SPFs that babies and grandparents alike can use.The Skin Nerd: The best sun creams for all the family, from granny to baby

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, June 13, 2020

  • 10
  • 12
  • 13
  • 29
  • 30
  • 35
  • 15

Full Lotto draw results »