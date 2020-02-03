Dublin Airport figures show two people accounted for 75% of noise complaints in 2019

An individual who contacted the authorities almost 8,000 times contributed to a tenfold increase in complaints about aircraft using Dublin Airport last year.

Figures published by Dublin Airport show a total 15,160 complaints about noise were filed last year — an average of 42 per day. It compared to just 1,453 in all of 2018.

However, they also reveal that two individuals accounted for almost three-quarters of all complaints logged by DAA, the operator of Dublin Airport, during 2019.

One person from Ongar made a total of 7,786 complaints — a daily average of 21 — including 4,554 in July alone when he lodged an average of 147 complaints each day. Another individual filed 3,435 noise complaints.

DAA said the large increase in complaints last year was skewed by the multiple complaints made by a number of individuals. The airport spokesperson said DAA has engaged directly with the two individuals who had made numerous complaints: “Aircraft noise is subjective and is personal to each individual."

He pointed out that the number of different individuals who made a complaint during 2019 declined by 3% to 284 from 293 the previous year.

The biggest number of complainants came from Swords (37) followed by Portmarnock (27), Hollystown (25), St Margaret’s (20) and Tyrrelstown (13).

The spokesman added: “The level of aircraft noise is dependent on the type of aircraft and the number of flights. While the number of flight movements at Dublin has increased in recent years, the advent of newer, quieter aircraft has brought about substantial reductions in aircraft noise.”

For example he pointed out that the new Airbus A320Neo aircraft introduced by Aer Lingus last year generate 50% less noise than the previous model of the same plane. According to DAA, more than 95% of aircraft using Dublin Airport since 2015 were the quietest type of aircraft compared to 83% in 2008.

The DAA spokesman said the reduction of aircraft noise on neighbouring communities is the joint responsibility of Dublin Airport, the Irish Aviation Authority and airlines: “DAA works closely with all those stakeholders to minimise aircraft noise at the airport."

Figures show that 88% of complaints last year related to aircraft departures from the main runway taking off in a westerly direction. The spokesman said DAA is acutely aware of the concerns of local residents in relation to noise and engages with them on an ongoing basis. However, he added: “A balance has to be achieved between those concerns and the needs of the Irish economy.”

Official figures show that 99.2% of commercial aircraft using Dublin Airport last year kept to the correct flight path on approach and take-off. Under a noise management plan, most aircraft taking off from Dublin Airport’s main runway must maintain a straight course for five nautical miles before commencing a turn unless otherwise permitted by air traffic controllers.

DAA operates a €1m noise and flight track monitoring system to ensure minimum disruption to local communities which includes eight fixed noise monitoring terminals around north Dublin and one mobile monitor.

It said all aircraft operating at Dublin Airport conform to current standards regulated by the International Civil Aviation Organisation: “As older aircraft are phased out in the short term, this situation will continue to improve."