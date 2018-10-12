Drugs worth over €2.2m seized at Dublin Airport and Rosslare Port

Drugs worth more than €2.2m have been seized in separate searches at Dublin Airport and Rosslare Port.

A man has been charged with importing heroin in connection with the seizure at Dublin Airport and was remanded in custody to Cloverhill Prison after appearing at Cloverhill District Court today.

The man, a UK national who is in his 20s, had arrived in Dublin Airport on a flight from Dubai last Saturday when Revenue officers seized 13kgs of suspected heroin with an estimated street value of €1.8m during a routine operation.

The drugs were concealed in the man’s luggage.

He was arrested under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 and brought to Ballymun garda station. He was remanded in custody to Cloverhill Prison until October 25 when he will again be brought before the Court.

Cannabis was seized by Revenue officers at Rosslare Port yesterday.

In a separate search at Rosslare Port yesterday, Revenue seized more than 67kgs of cannabis resin, with an estimated street value of €403,000.

The drugs were discovered when a UK registered SUV was stopped and searched as it arrived in Rosslare from Cherbourg, France, as a result of routine profiling.

In the subsequent search, with the assistance of Detector Dog Defor, drugs were discovered in the chassis sills of the jeep.

A UK national in his forties was arrested by gardaí at the scene and was taken to Wexford garda station.

Investigations are ongoing.

