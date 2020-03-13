Drive-thru coronavirus test facility opened in Cork city

A drive-thru Covid 19 test facility is understood to have opened in Cork city with medical staff in protective clothing swabbing referred persons through their car windows.

Contractors worked in recent days to bring two disused buildings at St Mary's Campus in Gurranabraher on the northside of the city up to speed for usage by medical personnel.

Cork Kerry Community Healthcare declined to comment on the latest developments on the grounds of the campus in the city.

They referred media queries to a PR company employed by Cork University Hospital. They, in turn, directed questions to the HSE.

READ MORE HSE in talks with hotels to secure extra beds during coronavirus outbreak

A spokesperson for the South South West Hospital Group said that the health service is involved in a significant range of preparations for the rapidly evolving situation related to Covid-19.

“Central to these preparations is the provision of Covid-19 testing facilities that respond to the needs of our patients and staff.

"Each testing facility and mode of testing has been carefully considered and risk assessed with appropriate adjustments as deemed necessary.

"There is a very understandable level of concern however, we would like to reassure the public that all National Guidance and Standard Precautions for Infection Prevention and Control in relation to Covid-19 are being stringently adhered to.

"In addition, there is no increased level of risk of exposure to the community that are in the vicinity of any such testing facility." (This story was updated when this statement was received at 3.50pm.)

In a statement about the works issued earlier this week Cork Kerry Community Healthcare said that "all parts of the health service are involved in a significant range of preparations for this rapidly evolving situation. "

The statement added that a range of plans were in place and various measures were under consideration to prepare for a range of different scenarios.

The buildings that were worked on were formerly used for services for individuals with intellectual disabilities.

They needed new doors, insulation, and painting before they could be reopened for use.

The drive-thru testing in St Mary's is understood to be by referral only and is not open to random members of the public.

Meanwhile, the NHS in the UK is set to "ramp up" facilities nationwide so 10,000 tests can be carried out each day.

Health officials have said sending people to such sites rather than hospitals or doctors reduces the risk to the wider public.

Those referred to the drive-through hubs in the UK for swabbing will arrive in their own car, and will not enter the building. They will be swabbed outside by specially trained nurses, under a purpose-built awning. Similar systems will be in place in Ireland.

A person who receives the test should remain self-isolated until they receive their results.

Useful information The HSE have developed an information pack on how to protect yourself and others from coronavirus. Read it here

Anyone with symptoms of coronavirus who has been in close contact with a confirmed case in the last 14 days should isolate themselves from other people - this means going into a different, well-ventilated room alone, with a phone; phone their GP, or emergency department - if this is not possible, phone 112 or 999 and in a medical emergency (if you have severe symptoms) phone 112 or 999

ALONE has launched a national support line and additional supports for older people who have concerns or are facing difficulties relating to the outbreak of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in Ireland. The support line will be open Monday to Friday, 8am-8pm, by calling 0818 222 024